News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 19:03:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Elijah Sindelar training camp No. 2 practice

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Elijah Sindelar discusses his knee. He says it's OK. And what completion percentage does he want in 2019? Sindelar hits on many topics after Purdue's second camp practice.

Tmtn5yzfhinxngtmgicf
Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}