Video: Elijah Sindelar training camp No. 2 practice
Elijah Sindelar discusses his knee. He says it's OK. And what completion percentage does he want in 2019? Sindelar hits on many topics after Purdue's second camp practice.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.