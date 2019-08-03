Training camp practice No. 3 notebook
Purdue brought out the full pads for the first time in training camp. And they used them.
The pads were popping during some controlled scrimmage work that saw the No. 1 defense clash with the No. 1 offense. And defensive coordinator Nick Holt gave his unit a mixed review.
“I thought we were sluggish today,” said Holt.
He knows his defense has to be better in 2019. The unit took a step back in just about every phase last season. How can Purdue regain the salty form it displayed in 2017?
“We need to grow up,” said Holt. “We need to get more physical up front with our four down-line guys and linebackers. Our secondary in time should be really good. It could be nice in the future. We just have to grow-up up front. We are just young at places. We don’t have a lot of seniors. I think in time we can be good, but it’s a long way to go.”
Many of true freshmen that have so many excited were on display today, led by end George Karlaftis and safety Jalen Graham. Safety Marvin Grant was out with a hamstring issue. And a redshirt freshman has caught Holt’s eye.
“Branson Deen, I think is doing a good job,” said Holt. “He kind of comes to mind right now at defensive end. He is working with the twos behind George. Derrick (Barnes) on the other side. You have a starter in Kai Higgins going with the twos. Really, I think we have four really nice defensive ends. The other new guys (Dontay Hunter and Sulaiman Kpaka), it’s way too early to tell.”
Father & son united
Perhaps no newcomer will impact as much as Ben Holt, a grad transfer linebacker from Western Kentucky who is the son of Nick.
Even though he is barely 5-11, it’s easy to pick out Holt, who wears No. 44. He is a 225-pound dervish on the field who looks like a linebacker. What will be his role?
"I don’t know,” said Holt. “I will have to tell you after camp, maybe in Reno (Purdue opens August 30 at Nevada).”
Holt is part of a promising group of linebackers led by senior Markus Bailey. And big things are expected from junior Cornel Jones, sophomore Jaylan Alexander and redhshirt freshman Elijah Ball.
“They are great players and I am lucky to be in the room with them,” said Holt.
Western Kentucky plays FBS football, but it is a Group of Five program. Still, Holt isn’t intimidated by the step up in competition to the Big Ten.
“When you have been playing football since third grade, football doesn’t change,” said Holt. “It’s not like a whole new sport. The competition is better, bigger guys, better teams, well coached, all those things.”
Know the name: Cam Allen
Purdue has many true freshmen who arrived with hype—or already created a buzz in the spring upon arriving early. Cam Allen isn’t one of those guys, but he has generated excitement since arriving on campus this summer.
The 6-1, 190-pound Allen--from Bluefield, Va.--was a dynamic quarterback in high school who looked to be ticketed to a role as a safety. But he quickly has emerged as a viable cornerback.
“Cam Allen looks like a nice prospect,” said Holt. “He is playing corner and also getting nickel back work. That’s hard, but he’s mentally ahead of the game. He is very smart. He has a good football IQ.
“The nickel has a lot of little coaching stuff. He has handled it well. In time, he’s gonna be a good player.”
Who was missing?
Today’s practice was notable for who was missing.
In addition to the aforementioned Grant, Purdue also was without wideouts Rondale Moore, David Bell and Mershawn Rice. Defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal and running back Richie Worship also remain sidelined. Running back Da'Joun Hewitt and offensive linemen Mark Stickford also were out, among other key players missing on this hot Saturday.
