Purdue brought out the full pads for the first time in training camp. And they used them.

The pads were popping during some controlled scrimmage work that saw the No. 1 defense clash with the No. 1 offense. And defensive coordinator Nick Holt gave his unit a mixed review.

“I thought we were sluggish today,” said Holt.

He knows his defense has to be better in 2019. The unit took a step back in just about every phase last season. How can Purdue regain the salty form it displayed in 2017?

“We need to grow up,” said Holt. “We need to get more physical up front with our four down-line guys and linebackers. Our secondary in time should be really good. It could be nice in the future. We just have to grow-up up front. We are just young at places. We don’t have a lot of seniors. I think in time we can be good, but it’s a long way to go.”

Many of true freshmen that have so many excited were on display today, led by end George Karlaftis and safety Jalen Graham. Safety Marvin Grant was out with a hamstring issue. And a redshirt freshman has caught Holt’s eye.

“Branson Deen, I think is doing a good job,” said Holt. “He kind of comes to mind right now at defensive end. He is working with the twos behind George. Derrick (Barnes) on the other side. You have a starter in Kai Higgins going with the twos. Really, I think we have four really nice defensive ends. The other new guys (Dontay Hunter and Sulaiman Kpaka), it’s way too early to tell.”