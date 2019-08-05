Video: Jeff Brohm after Practice No. 4
Practice No. 4 is in the books. Jeff Brohm gives injury updates on Rondale Moore, David Bell and others. And does he think the defense is ahead of the offense? He covers a lot of ground in this post-practice conversation.
