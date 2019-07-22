CHICAGO -- If football season is about to start, Purdue must be worried about its offensive line. It has become a tradition in West Lafayette.

To call the Purdue offensive line a “work in progress” when Jeff Brohm arrived in 2017 would be kind. And worries hovered over the unit as 2018 dawned, too. But each year, line coach Dale Williams cobbled together a representative unit that was productive.

Now, Williams and Purdue face yet another challenge along the front with the start of the 2019 season around the corner. How good will this line be? Its development may hold the key to the season.

"It’s a concern, like it always has been,” said Brohm, whose o-line unit has just two seniors. “They are great kids. They are getting better, they are getting stronger. But they haven’t seen the field.”

The Boilermakers know they can count on junior Grant Hermanns at left tackle and senior Matt McCann at right tackle. After that? Who knows?

“Hermanns at tackle, McCann could swing (to guard) depending on where we have to fit guys in,” said Brohm. “We think he’s best at tackle. But (McCann) will have the ability to swing back and forth.

"From there, it’s about getting the five best guys on the field."

One of those guys is redshirt freshman Will Bramel.

"Coming out of spring and summer, Will Bramel will be the next one up," said Brohm. "He’s done a good job for us. He can play tackle and we are working him at center, too."

Center is key with Kirk Barron gone. Sophomore Viktor Beach is the presumptive starter in the pivot, but he has little experience and missed most of spring ball with a back issue. Behind him in the spring was a walk-on.

"Viktor Beach is finally healthy," said Brohm. "He needs to showcase what he can do, but we haven’t see a whole lot of it."

The guard spots are murkier. Take your pick from players like redshirt freshman Jimmy McKenna, senior Alex Criddle and sophomores DJ Washington and Mark Stickford, among others.

"Jimmy McKenna did some things better for us at guard," said Brohm. "He is a guy who would go out there at this point. Mark Stickford and also DJ Washington ... even (true freshman) Spencer Holstege, who we moved around a lot (in the spring), played center and some tackle and guard. I don’t know the exact five at this point."

Another twist: Criddle also is working at defensive tackle, the position he played his entire career before auditioning at guard in the spring.

"He is working both d-line and offensive line in case we have some injuries on the d-line in the interior because he has played for us," said Brohm. "But we do wanna see if he can get it done for us on offense."

Brohm has been trying to add a graduate transfer offensive lineman this offseason. But, to no avail.

“It’s not (too late),” said Brohm. “We came close on a few things to this point. We haven’t found the one we wanted. I don’t think that will happen. But we never rule it fully out.”

Purdue has added three grad transfer offensive linemen the last two years: Dave Steinmetz, Shane Evans and Dennis Edwards.

“Getting them in school and those things takes a little more time than you think (this late in the process),” said Brohm. “The chances are thin, but I wouldn’t rule anything out.”

If no one arrives, Purdue will have to roll with the personnel on hand … and hope for the best, again. Having a strong line is even more important with you consider quarterback Elijah Sindelar has a balky left knee. If he gets knocked around—and out of a game—if could cause issues for the offense. The No. 2 signal-caller is redshirt freshman Jack Plummer, who has never taken a snap.



“Your best teams are ones that are strong and veteran up front,” said Brohm. “That’s just the way football is. While we think they will do a good job when they are out there, there are gonna have to prove it.

“You can’t have hiccups at the position. They have to be ready to play hard. There are only two tested guys up there. That’s just gonna be a concern.”