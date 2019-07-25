This is the age of offense. High-flying attacks sell tickets, draw TV viewers, excite fans and attract skill recruits. So, it’s no shock to discover that offensive backgrounds are the norm for most head coaches in Power Five conferences.

Of the 64 head coaches in Power Five leagues, 40 have offensive backgrounds (62.5 percent). The Big Ten falls in line. Nine of the conference’s head coaches have offensive backgrounds; just five cut their teeth on defense. Just two head coaches in the Big Ten West--where Purdue plays--have a defensive background: Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald and Illinois’ Lovie Smith. Fitzgerald just led the Wildcats to the Big Ten title game last season. But the most successful Big Ten coach with a defensive background? Michigan State's Mark Dantonio.



Jeff Brohm has branded Purdue an offensive school. He brought a dynamic attack from Western Kentucky to West Lafayette in 2017. Now, the Boilermakers have an identity to sell recruits and to energize the fan base. And, Brohm hopes that translates to big success on the field.



"There aren’t any games you can take a breath on," said Brohm, whose program will face seven offensive head coaches and five defensive head coaches in 2019. "We will have to come ready to play. Developing more consistency and not beating ourselves are two things we have to make sure we do. If we win that battle, we will have a chance."

Brohm has taken a once moribund program to consecutive bowls after eight mostly dreary years following the Joe Tiller era. And Brohm has done so largely with a dynamic offense. Last year, Purdue ranked fifth in the Big Ten in scoring (30.5 ppg) and third in total offense (443.9 ypg). In 2017, Purdue averaged 25.2 points (eighth in the league) and 403.1 yards (fifth).

The ACC head coaches also lean toward offense, with nine of the 14 having their background on that side of the ball. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney leads the way. The Pac-12 has eight offensive coaches, four defensive.

The Big 12 has a wild imbalance, with eight of the 10 head coaches having an offensive background. Only TCU (Gary Patterson) and Kansas State (new coach Chris Klieman) have head coaches with defensive backgrounds. TCU visits Purdue on September 14 and has been one of the Big 12’s top programs for over 10 years.

But there is one league that bucks the offensive trend: The SEC. It’s the only Power Five league where a majority of its head coaches have a defensive background.

Eight SEC head coaches came up through the ranks on the defensive side of the ball. Nick Saban of Alabama and Kirby Smart of Georgia lead the way. They also happen to lead two of the top programs in the nation. Vanderbilt comes to Purdue on September 7 led by Derek Mason, who has a defensive background.

Just six SEC coaches have offensive backgrounds.

Maybe the other leagues should take note, as the SEC has won two of five College Football Playoff titles, while playing in each of the last four. In 2017, two SEC squads met for the title: Alabama vs. Georgia.

Here is a look at the background of each head coach in the Power Five conferences.