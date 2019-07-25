News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 07:38:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Like Brohm, most Power 5 head coaches have offensive background

Rkpcdvys5anarb6hj15x
Jeff Brohm is one of nine Big Ten head coaches who have an offensive background. (USA Today)
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

This is the age of offense. High-flying attacks sell tickets, draw TV viewers, excite fans and attract skill recruits. So, it’s no shock to discover that offensive backgrounds are the norm for most head coaches in Power Five conferences.

Of the 64 head coaches in Power Five leagues, 40 have offensive backgrounds (62.5 percent). The Big Ten falls in line. Nine of the conference’s head coaches have offensive backgrounds; just five cut their teeth on defense. Just two head coaches in the Big Ten West--where Purdue plays--have a defensive background: Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald and Illinois’ Lovie Smith. Fitzgerald just led the Wildcats to the Big Ten title game last season. But the most successful Big Ten coach with a defensive background? Michigan State's Mark Dantonio.

Jeff Brohm has branded Purdue an offensive school. He brought a dynamic attack from Western Kentucky to West Lafayette in 2017. Now, the Boilermakers have an identity to sell recruits and to energize the fan base. And, Brohm hopes that translates to big success on the field.

"There aren’t any games you can take a breath on," said Brohm, whose program will face seven offensive head coaches and five defensive head coaches in 2019. "We will have to come ready to play. Developing more consistency and not beating ourselves are two things we have to make sure we do. If we win that battle, we will have a chance."

Brohm has taken a once moribund program to consecutive bowls after eight mostly dreary years following the Joe Tiller era. And Brohm has done so largely with a dynamic offense. Last year, Purdue ranked fifth in the Big Ten in scoring (30.5 ppg) and third in total offense (443.9 ypg). In 2017, Purdue averaged 25.2 points (eighth in the league) and 403.1 yards (fifth).

The ACC head coaches also lean toward offense, with nine of the 14 having their background on that side of the ball. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney leads the way. The Pac-12 has eight offensive coaches, four defensive.

The Big 12 has a wild imbalance, with eight of the 10 head coaches having an offensive background. Only TCU (Gary Patterson) and Kansas State (new coach Chris Klieman) have head coaches with defensive backgrounds. TCU visits Purdue on September 14 and has been one of the Big 12’s top programs for over 10 years.

But there is one league that bucks the offensive trend: The SEC. It’s the only Power Five league where a majority of its head coaches have a defensive background.

Eight SEC head coaches came up through the ranks on the defensive side of the ball. Nick Saban of Alabama and Kirby Smart of Georgia lead the way. They also happen to lead two of the top programs in the nation. Vanderbilt comes to Purdue on September 7 led by Derek Mason, who has a defensive background.

Just six SEC coaches have offensive backgrounds.

Maybe the other leagues should take note, as the SEC has won two of five College Football Playoff titles, while playing in each of the last four. In 2017, two SEC squads met for the title: Alabama vs. Georgia.

Here is a look at the background of each head coach in the Power Five conferences.

Big Ten
Coach, school Background

Lovie Smith, Illinois

Defense

Tom Allen, Indiana

Defense

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

Offense

Mike Locksley, Maryland

Offense

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Offense

Mark Dantonio, Michigan State

Defense

P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

Offense

Scott Frost, Nebraska

Offense

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

Defense

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Offense

James Franklin, Penn State

Offense

Jeff Brohm, Purdue

Offense

Chris Ash, Rutgers

Defense

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Offense
Nine of 14 head coaches (64 percent) have an offensive background.
Kdpqeypjcid2wg5lqv0n
As a defensive coach, Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald is an outlier in the Big Ten. (USA Today)
ACC
Coach, school Background

Steve Addazio, Boston College

Offense

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Offense

David Cutcliffe, Duke

Offense

Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

Defense

Scott Satterfield, Louisville

Offense

Manny Diaz, Miami

Defense

Mack Brown, North Carolina

Offense

Dave Doeren, N.C. State

Defense

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt

Defense

Dino Babers, Syracuse

Offense

Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia

Defense

Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech

Offense

Dave Clawson, Wake Forest

Offense
Nine of 14 head coaches (64 percent) have an offensive background.
Big 12
Coach, school Background

Matt Rhule, Baylor

Offense

Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Offense

Les Miles, Kansas

Offense

Chris Klieman, Kansas State

Defense

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Offense

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

Offense

Tom Herman, Texas

Offense

Gary Patterson, TCU

Defense

Matt Wells, Texas Tech

Offense

Neal Brown, West Virginia

Offense
Eight of 10 head coaches (80 percent) have an offensive background.
Pac-12
Coach, school Background

Kevin Sumlin, Arizona

Offense

Herm Edwards, Arizona State

Defense

Justin Wilcox, Cal

Defense

Mel Tucker, Colorado

Defense

Mario Cristobal, Oregon

Offense

Jonathan Smith, Oregon State

Offense

David Shaw, Stanford

Offense

Chip Kelly, UCLA

Offense

Clay Helton, USC

Offense

Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Defense

Chris Petersen, Washington

Offense

Mike Leach, Washington State

Offense
Eight of 12 head coaches (66.7 percent) have an offensive background.
Prsx4v5e8hroykrcve6j
Georgia's Kirby Smart is part of an SEC coaching fraterntiy where defense is king. (USA Today)
SEC
Coach, school Background

Nick Saban, Alabama

Defense

Chad Morris, Arkansas

Offense

Gus Malzahn, Auburn

Offense

Dan Mullen, Florida

Offense

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Defense

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Defense

Ed Orgeron, LSU

Defense

Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State

Offense

Matt Luke Ole Miss

Offense

Will Muschamp, South Carolina

Defense

Jeremy Pruett, Tennessee

Defense

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Offense

Derek Mason, Vanderbilt

Defense
Six of 14 head coaches (42.9 percent) have an offensive background.
Notable Independents
Coach, school Background

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

Offense

Kalani Sitake, BYU

Defense

Jeff Monken, Army

Offense
Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}