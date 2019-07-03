After picking up you box of Suzy Q's, bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and King's Hawaiian rolls at Kroger's, stroll down to the magazine aisle. That's where you will find them: The college football preview magazines glistening under the florescent lights. The presence of the periodicals is a sure sign the college football season isn't far away. And, it's not. Purdue begins practice August 1 and kicks off August 30 at Nevada.

The magazines prime the pump for fans of every school at a time of year when the temperatures are hot and the possibilities seem hotter ... winning records, bowl bids and maybe even a league title. But these mags may cool off the excitement for some Purdue fans. The opinions on the Boilermakers are a mixed bag as Jeff Brohm enters his third season in West Lafayette.

Brohm has done an impressive job in two scant years, taking the program to consecutive bowls and a 13-13 overall record. Few could have envisioned Purdue accomplishing that much given the situation Brohm walked in to in 2017.

Among the four primary preview magazines--Street & Smith's, Athlon, LIndy's and Phil Steele--Street & Smith's has Purdue picked the highest, putting the Boilermakers at No. 2 in the Big Ten West behind Nebraska. The iconic magazine projects Purdue to be in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The lowest prediction for Purdue? Athlon and Lindy's both have the Boilers picked to finish sixth in the Big Ten West ahead of only Illinois.

Nebraska is the darling of the pundits. The Cornhuskers are picked to win the West by Street & Smith's, Phil Steele and Athlon; Iowa is the pick by Lindy's.

The pick to win the Big Ten? Michigan, where Jim Harbaugh is entering his fifth season at his alma mater. The Wolverines haven't won the Big Ten since ... 2004. Amazing, isn't it?



As for individual honors for Purdue players, sophomore wideout Rondale Moore is getting the most mention. No shock in that. Boilermakers earning mention on first-team all-league teams:

Street & Smith's: Rondale Moore, Brycen Hopkins, Markus Bailey

Athlon: Moore, Hopkins, Bailey

Lindy's: Moore, Hopkins, Lorenzo Neal

Phil Steele: Moore, Hopkins, Bailey