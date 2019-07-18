MORE: Inside the numbers-Offense | Inside the numbers-Defense With the start of fall camp fast approaching and the season kicking off on August 30 at Nevada, we are continuing to scrutinize Purdue's strengths and weaknesses from a statistical standpoint. In this three-part series, we are taking a look at the Boilermakers' 2018 statistics on offense, defense and special teams in an effort to examine what the team should do well and what it needs to improve this season. The program is on its third special teams coach in three years, as Mark Tommerdahl left for Texas Tech after last season. Defensive line assistant Kevin Wolthausen will coordinate special teams with help from tight ends coach Ryan Wallace. It's no secret that Purdue's special teams largely were a middling lot last season. The numbers below should give a better sense of what specifically the Boilermakers need to improve in 2019.

Punting Category Value National rank Punts per game

4.8 60th Punting average

42.6 39th Punt return average

5.7 102nd Long punt returns (20+ yards)

2 62nd Opponent punt return average

5.5 29th Opponent long punt returns (20+ yards)

2 47th

Purdue will miss Joe Schopper, who led the team in punting each of the last four years. Now, the program will turn to a true freshman from of all places Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Brooks Cormier. Purdue will sink or swim with the kid. At 6-5, 218-pounds, he's a big athlete with a strong leg. And he also seems well-suited to execute trick plays, always a big part of the Boilermaker special teams under Jeff Brohm. For what it's worth, Purdue is breaking in a new long snapper.

The return game could use some jazzing up. The numbers from 2018 are abysmal. It's hoped Rondale Moore provides more oomph. He flashed potential as a punt return man last season. But he averaged just 6.8 yards on 12 returns with a long of 24. The program hasn't had a punt returned for a TD since 2009. It would be nice if the return game assisted the offense more often by providing short fields following big run backs. The coverage on punts was good in 2018. And that should continue, as more athletic ability is fostered onto the roster.



Rondale Moore brings much-needed big-play ability to the return game. (USA Today)

Kickoffs Category Value National rank Kickoff average

61.7 55th Touchback percentage

51.9 55th Kickoff returns per game

3.1 22nd Kickoff return average

18.4 103rd Long kickoff returns (30+ yards)

5 40th Opponent kickoff return average

21.4 86th Opponent long kickoff returns (30+ yards)

7 105th

Spencer Evans and his Titanic right leg are gone. He averaged 61.8 yards on 74 kickoffs last season with 40 touchbacks. No doubt, banging kickoffs into the end zone was his strong point.

J.D. Dellinger is coming out of a redshirt as the No. 1 kicker. He will handle field goals. But he also wants to kick off. Dellinger has worked on improving his distance on kickoffs, but he could be pushed by walk-ons Chris VanEekeren and Vince Alerding, who began his career at New Mexico. A reminder: There is a new long snapper.

Like the punt return game, the kickoff return game needs to be amplified. Ranking 103rd in the nation in kickoff returns won't cut it. The good news: Purdue has Rondale Moore, who is a big play waiting to happen. It seems to be a matter of when--not if--he will run back a kick for a TD. He averaged 20.1 yards on 33 returns with a long of 48 in 2018. Not bad, but more is needed from one of the nation's most electric athletes.

To that end, Purdue brought back Tony Levine--the special teams coach in 2017--this spring to proffer some ideas on how to maximize Moore in the return game. Purdue's last kickoff return that hit paydirt was in 2013. It's hoped Moore will update the record book soon. Like punt returns, Purdue did well covering kickoffs. And that should continue with an improving roster.



J.D. Dellinger redshirted last season but has plenty of experience from 2016 and 2017. (USA Today)

Place kicking Category Value National rank PAT percentage

93.6 105th Field goal percentage

76.0 53rd