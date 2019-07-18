Inside the numbers: Special Teams
With the start of fall camp fast approaching and the season kicking off on August 30 at Nevada, we are continuing to scrutinize Purdue's strengths and weaknesses from a statistical standpoint.
In this three-part series, we are taking a look at the Boilermakers' 2018 statistics on offense, defense and special teams in an effort to examine what the team should do well and what it needs to improve this season.
The program is on its third special teams coach in three years, as Mark Tommerdahl left for Texas Tech after last season. Defensive line assistant Kevin Wolthausen will coordinate special teams with help from tight ends coach Ryan Wallace.
It's no secret that Purdue's special teams largely were a middling lot last season. The numbers below should give a better sense of what specifically the Boilermakers need to improve in 2019.
|Category
|Value
|National rank
|
Punts per game
|
4.8
|
60th
|
Punting average
|
42.6
|
39th
|
Punt return average
|
5.7
|
102nd
|
Long punt returns (20+ yards)
|
2
|
62nd
|
Opponent punt return average
|
5.5
|
29th
|
Opponent long punt returns (20+ yards)
|
2
|
47th
Purdue will miss Joe Schopper, who led the team in punting each of the last four years. Now, the program will turn to a true freshman from of all places Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Brooks Cormier. Purdue will sink or swim with the kid. At 6-5, 218-pounds, he's a big athlete with a strong leg. And he also seems well-suited to execute trick plays, always a big part of the Boilermaker special teams under Jeff Brohm. For what it's worth, Purdue is breaking in a new long snapper.
The return game could use some jazzing up. The numbers from 2018 are abysmal. It's hoped Rondale Moore provides more oomph. He flashed potential as a punt return man last season. But he averaged just 6.8 yards on 12 returns with a long of 24. The program hasn't had a punt returned for a TD since 2009. It would be nice if the return game assisted the offense more often by providing short fields following big run backs.
The coverage on punts was good in 2018. And that should continue, as more athletic ability is fostered onto the roster.
|Category
|Value
|National rank
|
Kickoff average
|
61.7
|
55th
|
Touchback percentage
|
51.9
|
55th
|
Kickoff returns per game
|
3.1
|
22nd
|
Kickoff return average
|
18.4
|
103rd
|
Long kickoff returns (30+ yards)
|
5
|
40th
|
Opponent kickoff return average
|
21.4
|
86th
|
Opponent long kickoff returns (30+ yards)
|
7
|
105th
Spencer Evans and his Titanic right leg are gone. He averaged 61.8 yards on 74 kickoffs last season with 40 touchbacks. No doubt, banging kickoffs into the end zone was his strong point.
J.D. Dellinger is coming out of a redshirt as the No. 1 kicker. He will handle field goals. But he also wants to kick off. Dellinger has worked on improving his distance on kickoffs, but he could be pushed by walk-ons Chris VanEekeren and Vince Alerding, who began his career at New Mexico. A reminder: There is a new long snapper.
Like the punt return game, the kickoff return game needs to be amplified. Ranking 103rd in the nation in kickoff returns won't cut it. The good news: Purdue has Rondale Moore, who is a big play waiting to happen. It seems to be a matter of when--not if--he will run back a kick for a TD. He averaged 20.1 yards on 33 returns with a long of 48 in 2018. Not bad, but more is needed from one of the nation's most electric athletes.
To that end, Purdue brought back Tony Levine--the special teams coach in 2017--this spring to proffer some ideas on how to maximize Moore in the return game. Purdue's last kickoff return that hit paydirt was in 2013. It's hoped Moore will update the record book soon.
Like punt returns, Purdue did well covering kickoffs. And that should continue with an improving roster.
|Category
|Value
|National rank
|
PAT percentage
|
93.6
|
105th
|
Field goal percentage
|
76.0
|
53rd
Spencer Evans enjoyed a productive two seasons in West Lafayette after transferring from Baylor. He handled all kicking chores last year, nailing 18-of-23 field-goal attempts with a long of 41 yards. An no kick was bigger than the game-winning 25-yarder he nailed in the waning seconds to down Iowa. Still, despite his big leg, Evans struggled to hit long-distance field goals. The program hasn't had a 50-yarder since Paul Griggs booted three in 2014.
J.D. Dellinger has been solid, hitting 20-of-29 career field-goal attempts with a long of 42 yards. He hit a 28-yard game-winning kick in OT back in 2016 at Illinois. Dellinger showed good oomph in the spring. He needs to carry that over to the fall and also rely on his experience. He could be a weapon in 2019.
