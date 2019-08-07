GoldandBlack.com projected depth chart
Sure, the lid barely has been taken off training camp. But it's not too early to begin trying to piece together a depth chart. With the team off Wednesday, we take a stab at building a two-deep for Purdue. Practice resumes Thursday and Friday before a scrimmage on Saturday.
|Pos.
|Starter
|Backup
|
WR
|
Milton Wright, Fr.
|
Kory Taylor, RSFr.
|
WR
|
Rondale Moore, So.
|
TJ Sheffield, Fr.
|
TE
|
Brycen Hopkins, Sr.
|
Darius Pittman, Jr.
|
LT
|
Grant Hermanns, Jr.
|
Eric Miller, RSFr.
|
LG
|
Alex Criddle, Sr.
|
Marc Roland, So.
|
C
|
Viktor Beach, So.
|
Sam Garvin, So.
|
RG
|
DJ Washington, So.
|
Jimmy McKenna, RSFr.
|
RT
|
Matt McCann, Sr.
|
Will Bramel, RSFr.
|
QB
|
Elijah Sindelar, Sr.
|
Jack Plummer, RSFr.
|
RB
|
Tario Fuller, Sr.
|
Zander Horvath, So.
|
WR
|
Jared Sparks, Jr.
|
Jordan Bonner, RSFr.
QUARTERBACKS: The pecking order is very well-defined. This is Elijah Sindelar's team. No ifs, ands or buts about it. And redshirt freshman Jack Plummer is the clear No. 2 man. The third-stringer: walk-on Aidan O'Connell. It's a big drop after those three.
RUNNING BACKS: This is Tario Fuller's job to lose. He is playing very well. Looks great. Can he stay healthy? Zander Horvath is the clear No. 2. But don't be shocked if a true freshman emerges. King Doerue has worked hard, while Da'Joun Hewitt has missed time with injury but is talented. Senior Richie Worship has yet to suit up as he comes off a knee injury.
RECEIVERS: There is a lot to sort out. Rondale Moore has barely practiced but will start. After that? Who knows? Freshman Milton Wright could have a bead on one outside spot. The rangy Wright has looked good. Don't wanna discount the veteran savvy of Jackson Anthrop (slot) and Jared Sparks (outside). Amad Anderson, Jr., or TJ Sheffield could end up playing key roles. I really like Sheffield. And then there is David Bell, who isn't even in the two-deep. The freshman hasn't taken one practice rep due to a hamstring injury. But, he could come on strong the next few weeks and win a spot on the outside (or inside, for that matter.). Many felt he was a cinch to start from Day One. Freshman Mershawn Rice has missed several practices with injury. Will he emerge?
TIGHT ENDS: Love this position. Brycen Hopkins is the unquestioned No. 1. He is All-Big Ten material. Darius Pittman is a blue-collar guy, while redshirt freshman Payne Durham could easily be the No. 2 guy. Is there room (or need) for either of the freshman tight ends--Garrett Miller and Kyle Bilodeau--to play? Both look promising.
LINE: This is the ultimate work-in-progress. Don't be shocked if Matt McCann is moved to right guard and Will Bramel starts at right tackle. This is still a young unit with many moving parts. It's critical for Viktor Beach to remain healthy. Alex Criddle--a former defensive lineman--has the requisite strength to play guard. Fellow guard DJ Washington is workmanlike. Grant Hermanns and McCann--one of just two seniors among the linemen--are the obvious bellwethers.
|Pos.
|Starter
|Backup
|
E
|
Derrick Barnes, Jr.
|
Kai Higgins, Sr.
|
T
|
Lorenzo Neal, Sr.
|
Jeff Marks, So.
|
T
|
Anthony Watts, Jr.
|
Giovanni Reviere, So.
|
E
|
George Karlaftis, Fr.
|
Branson Deen, RSFr.
|
LB
|
Markus Bailey, Sr.
|
Kieren Douglas, So.
|
LB
|
Ben Holt, Sr.
|
Cornel Jones, Jr.
|
LB
|
Jaylan Alexander, So.
|
Elijah Ball, RSFr.
|
S
|
Navon Mosley, Sr.
|
Cory Trice, RSFr.
|
S
|
Brennan Thieneman, Jr.
|
Jalen Graham, Fr.
|
CB
|
Kenneth Major, So.
|
Simeon Smiley, Jr.
|
CB
|
Dedrick Mackey, So.
|
Jordan Rucker, RSFr.
LINE: This could be a solid group. The big key: Lorenzo Neal's health. He has yet to practice and may be out until the midway point of camp as he comes back from knee surgery. He suffered a setback over the summer. Still, he will start when ready. The staff wants to be uber cautious with the big fella. Anthony Watts is a feisty tackle who has gotten bigger. Purdue has five legit tackles it could play. Derrick Barnes and George Karlaftis form a nice end tandem. Barnes is the "Leo." The hard-working Karlaftis is fulfilling his hype thus far. He needs to bring the heat. Branson Deen is coming on; Kai Higgins is a one-time starter.
LINEBACKERS: The projected starting trio is nice. Markus Bailey is ticketed for All-Big Ten status, while Jaylan Alexander is coming on. Western Kentucky grad transfer Ben Holt is the epitome of a linebacker. The throwback will be a perfect anchor in the middle. Pencil him in for 100 tackles. It's time for Cornel Jones to grow up. Elijah Ball--a safety by trade--can play in space but lacks size.
SECONDARY: This could end up being the strength of the defense. The safety trio of Brennan Thieneman, Navon Mosley and Jalen Graham is intriguing. Redshirt freshman Cory Trice could emerge. Touted freshman safety Marvin Grant has been out with a hamstring issue. Kenneth Major is the No. 1 corner. Former safety Simeon Smiley is the nickel back. He is heady. Depth at corner is dicey.
|Pos.
|Starter
|Backup
|
K
|
J.D. Dellinger, Jr.
|
Chris Van Eekeren, Fr.
|
P
|
Brooks Cormier, Fr.
|
Zac Collins, So.
KICKERS: J.D. Dellinger is the unchallenged field-goal kicker. He is coming out of a redshirt and has done the job before. Does he have the oomph to kick off? Chris Van Eekeren is a walk-on with a big leg.
PUNTERS: The strapping Brooks Cormier is a 6-5 athlete who can boom it. How is his touch? The freshman won't be handed the job. Zac Collins is sneaky good and can boot it rugby style, if needed.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.