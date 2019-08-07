Sure, the lid barely has been taken off training camp. But it's not too early to begin trying to piece together a depth chart. With the team off Wednesday, we take a stab at building a two-deep for Purdue. Practice resumes Thursday and Friday before a scrimmage on Saturday.

QUARTERBACKS: The pecking order is very well-defined. This is Elijah Sindelar's team. No ifs, ands or buts about it. And redshirt freshman Jack Plummer is the clear No. 2 man. The third-stringer: walk-on Aidan O'Connell. It's a big drop after those three.



RUNNING BACKS: This is Tario Fuller's job to lose. He is playing very well. Looks great. Can he stay healthy? Zander Horvath is the clear No. 2. But don't be shocked if a true freshman emerges. King Doerue has worked hard, while Da'Joun Hewitt has missed time with injury but is talented. Senior Richie Worship has yet to suit up as he comes off a knee injury.

RECEIVERS: There is a lot to sort out. Rondale Moore has barely practiced but will start. After that? Who knows? Freshman Milton Wright could have a bead on one outside spot. The rangy Wright has looked good. Don't wanna discount the veteran savvy of Jackson Anthrop (slot) and Jared Sparks (outside). Amad Anderson, Jr., or TJ Sheffield could end up playing key roles. I really like Sheffield. And then there is David Bell, who isn't even in the two-deep. The freshman hasn't taken one practice rep due to a hamstring injury. But, he could come on strong the next few weeks and win a spot on the outside (or inside, for that matter.). Many felt he was a cinch to start from Day One. Freshman Mershawn Rice has missed several practices with injury. Will he emerge?



TIGHT ENDS: Love this position. Brycen Hopkins is the unquestioned No. 1. He is All-Big Ten material. Darius Pittman is a blue-collar guy, while redshirt freshman Payne Durham could easily be the No. 2 guy. Is there room (or need) for either of the freshman tight ends--Garrett Miller and Kyle Bilodeau--to play? Both look promising.



LINE: This is the ultimate work-in-progress. Don't be shocked if Matt McCann is moved to right guard and Will Bramel starts at right tackle. This is still a young unit with many moving parts. It's critical for Viktor Beach to remain healthy. Alex Criddle--a former defensive lineman--has the requisite strength to play guard. Fellow guard DJ Washington is workmanlike. Grant Hermanns and McCann--one of just two seniors among the linemen--are the obvious bellwethers.

