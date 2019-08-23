QUARTERBACKS: It's Elijah Sindelar's world. And every other Purdue signal-caller is living in it. The fifth-year senior has had a good camp, but he says the offense isn't clicking yet. Jeff Brohm agrees. Just ask him. Redshirt freshman Jack Plummer--the best athlete of the group--continues to ride shotgun. How good is Plummer? He drips with intrigue. Underrated walk-on Aidan O'Connell carries the bags for Sindelar and Plummer as the No. 3 man.

RUNNING BACKS: With the status of fifth-year senior Tario Fuller murky after he suffered a broken jaw in a scrimmage last Saturday, muscular sophomore Zander Horvath is the anointed No. 1 man. But precocious freshman King Doerue figures in prominently. All hail King, the fastest of all the backs. He could be special. Fellow freshman Da'Joun Hewitt is still coming along. Burly redshirt freshman fullback Alfred Armour will play a role. The latest update on fifth-year senior Richie Worship had him possibly being out until midseason--nearly two years after he originally hurt his knee.

RECEIVERS: Perhaps no position drips with as much potential. It begins with sophomore Rondale Moore, who is being lauded as one of the nation's most exciting players. Sounds about right. After Moore, there is a nice mix of steady veterans and fascinating youngsters. It's a big season for guys like junior Jackson Anthrop, sophomore Jared Sparks and redshirt freshman Amad Anderson, Jr. Each enjoyed a solid camp. And each is motivated by all of this true freshman talent nipping at their heels. Speaking of the youngsters ... they look good. Leading the way is freshman Milton Wright, who so far has lived up to the No. 1 that adorns his jersey. He has been the best of the "fab four" freshman receivers. Fellow freshman TJ Sheffield has shown good hands and quickness. And, he is an advanced blocker--like Wright. Sheffield has impressed. David Bell is the most touted of the freshman wideouts, but he is still rounding into form after a hamstring injury sidelined him earlier this month. It's seemingly only a matter of time before he emerges, but can he stay healthy? Injuries dogged him in high school, and now at Purdue.



TIGHT ENDS: This looks like one of the strongest positions on the club. The bellwether is fifth-year senior Brycen Hopkins. Pencil him in for All-Big Ten honors, and he looks like he'll play for pay on Sundays. Junior Darius Pittman is a grinder who has been described as a "utility knife." Redshirt freshman Payne Durham could make a move this fall. He is a monolith who is a nice blend of blocking and receiving. Keep him on your radar. One of the hot camp issues: Will freshmen Garrett Miller and Kyle Bilodeau play? Each has been impressive. Still, it sounds like each may be ticketed for a redshirt season.



LINE: Fingers are crossed for the most scrutinized position on the squad. And, it probably holds the key to success for the season. The front is littered with youth, as there are just two seniors in the ranks: Matt McCann (fifth year) and Alex Criddle, who is a converted defensive tackle. A top five has emerged: junior left tackle Grant Hermanns, left guard Criddle; sophomore Viktor Beach; right guard McCann; redshirt freshman right tackle Will Bramel. The No. 1 line also has featured McCann at right tackle and sophomore DJ Washington at right guard. Depth is young and green. The top reserves appear to be sophomore guard/tackle Mark Stickford, Washington, redshirt freshman tackle Eric Miler and redshirt freshman guard Jimmy McKenna. Stickford and Miller are working their way back from injury.

