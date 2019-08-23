Projected depth chart: Preseason edition
With training camp and preseason practices in the books, GoldandBlack.com is taking another stab at projecting Purdue's two-deep depth chart. The Boilermakers open the season on August 30 at Nevada.
|Pos.
|Starter
|Backup
|
WR
|
Milton Wright, Fr.
|
Jackson Anthrop, Jr.
|
WR
|
Rondale Moore, So.
|
Amad Anderson, RS Fr.
|
TE
|
Brycen Hopkins, Sr.
|
Darius Pittman, Jr.
|
LT
|
Grant Hermanns, Jr.
|
Eric Miller, RS Fr.
|
LG
|
Alex Criddle, Sr.
|
Mark Stickford, So.
|
C
|
Viktor Beach, So.
|
Sam Garvin, So.
|
RG
|
Matt McCann, Sr.
|
DJ Washington, So.
|
RT
|
Will Bramel, RS Fr.
|
Matt McCann, Sr.
|
QB
|
Elijah Sindelar, Sr.
|
Jack Plummer, RS Fr.
|
RB
|
Zander Horvath, So.
|
King Doerue, Fr.
|
WR
|
Jared Sparks, Jr.
|
David Bell, Fr.
QUARTERBACKS: It's Elijah Sindelar's world. And every other Purdue signal-caller is living in it. The fifth-year senior has had a good camp, but he says the offense isn't clicking yet. Jeff Brohm agrees. Just ask him. Redshirt freshman Jack Plummer--the best athlete of the group--continues to ride shotgun. How good is Plummer? He drips with intrigue. Underrated walk-on Aidan O'Connell carries the bags for Sindelar and Plummer as the No. 3 man.
RUNNING BACKS: With the status of fifth-year senior Tario Fuller murky after he suffered a broken jaw in a scrimmage last Saturday, muscular sophomore Zander Horvath is the anointed No. 1 man. But precocious freshman King Doerue figures in prominently. All hail King, the fastest of all the backs. He could be special. Fellow freshman Da'Joun Hewitt is still coming along. Burly redshirt freshman fullback Alfred Armour will play a role. The latest update on fifth-year senior Richie Worship had him possibly being out until midseason--nearly two years after he originally hurt his knee.
RECEIVERS: Perhaps no position drips with as much potential. It begins with sophomore Rondale Moore, who is being lauded as one of the nation's most exciting players. Sounds about right. After Moore, there is a nice mix of steady veterans and fascinating youngsters. It's a big season for guys like junior Jackson Anthrop, sophomore Jared Sparks and redshirt freshman Amad Anderson, Jr. Each enjoyed a solid camp. And each is motivated by all of this true freshman talent nipping at their heels. Speaking of the youngsters ... they look good. Leading the way is freshman Milton Wright, who so far has lived up to the No. 1 that adorns his jersey. He has been the best of the "fab four" freshman receivers. Fellow freshman TJ Sheffield has shown good hands and quickness. And, he is an advanced blocker--like Wright. Sheffield has impressed. David Bell is the most touted of the freshman wideouts, but he is still rounding into form after a hamstring injury sidelined him earlier this month. It's seemingly only a matter of time before he emerges, but can he stay healthy? Injuries dogged him in high school, and now at Purdue.
TIGHT ENDS: This looks like one of the strongest positions on the club. The bellwether is fifth-year senior Brycen Hopkins. Pencil him in for All-Big Ten honors, and he looks like he'll play for pay on Sundays. Junior Darius Pittman is a grinder who has been described as a "utility knife." Redshirt freshman Payne Durham could make a move this fall. He is a monolith who is a nice blend of blocking and receiving. Keep him on your radar. One of the hot camp issues: Will freshmen Garrett Miller and Kyle Bilodeau play? Each has been impressive. Still, it sounds like each may be ticketed for a redshirt season.
LINE: Fingers are crossed for the most scrutinized position on the squad. And, it probably holds the key to success for the season. The front is littered with youth, as there are just two seniors in the ranks: Matt McCann (fifth year) and Alex Criddle, who is a converted defensive tackle. A top five has emerged: junior left tackle Grant Hermanns, left guard Criddle; sophomore Viktor Beach; right guard McCann; redshirt freshman right tackle Will Bramel. The No. 1 line also has featured McCann at right tackle and sophomore DJ Washington at right guard. Depth is young and green. The top reserves appear to be sophomore guard/tackle Mark Stickford, Washington, redshirt freshman tackle Eric Miler and redshirt freshman guard Jimmy McKenna. Stickford and Miller are working their way back from injury.
|Pos.
|Starter
|Backup
|
E
|
Derrick Barnes, Jr.
|
Kai Higgins, Sr.
|
T
|
Jeff Marks, So.
|
Giovanni Reviere, So.
|
T
|
Anthony Watts, Jr.
|
Lawrence Johnson, RS Fr.
|
E
|
George Karlaftis, Fr.
|
Branson Deen, RS Fr.
|
LB
|
Markus Bailey, Sr.
|
Jack Smith, RS Fr.
|
LB
|
Ben Holt, Sr.
|
Cornel Jones, Jr.
|
LB
|
Jaylan Alexander, So.
|
Elijah Ball, RS Fr.
|
S
|
Navon Mosley, Sr.
|
Cory Trice, RS Fr.
|
S
|
Brennan Thieneman, Jr.
|
Jalen Graham, Fr.
|
CB
|
Kenneth Major, So.
|
Simeon Smiley, Jr.
|
CB
|
Dedrick Mackey, So.
|
Jordan Rucker, RS Fr.
LINE: This is a solid situation. It would be better if senior tackle Lorenzo Neal was playing. He continues to sit out as he recovers from knee surgery in the offseason. Jeff Brohm has said Neal will be back for the second game of the season ... at the earliest. Not good. This line needs Neal's savvy and ability to stuff the run and push the pocket. Freshman end George Karlaftis has been as good as advertised. Buy your No. 5 replica jersey now. Redshirt freshman end Branson Deen has been a camp surprise. He is strong, quick, explosive and versatile enough to play tackle. Junior Derrick Barnes will benefit from focusing on the "Leo" spot after spending most of 2018 at linebacker. He could be poised for a nice season. Senior Kai Higgins is a one-time starter who bolsters depth at "Leo" and end. He is valuable. Junior tackle Anthony Watts is a feisty playmaker. Bottom line: This line is deeper and better.
LINEBACKERS: It begins and ends with fifth-year senior Markus Bailey, who looks primed to be one of the Big Ten's best. The other outside linebacker is sophomore Jaylan Alexander, who got his feet wet as a true freshman in 2018. Anchoring inside is fifth-year senior Western Kentucky grad transfer Ben Holt, a Tasmanian Devil who plays like his hair is on fire. Count on him for 100 tackles. Junior Cornel Jones is playing a variety of spots. He can make plays, but has he matured?
SECONDARY: There is a lot to like in the back-end for a defense that struggled to stop the pass in 2018. The safeties are a cut-above. Purdue has two vets in junior Brennan Thieneman and senior Navon Mosley, a captain and quarterback of the secondary. Freshman freak Jalen Graham has everyone excited. How good is he gonna be? Redshirt freshman Cory Trice is another physical specimen who appears primed to make a move at safety. Touted freshman safety Marvin Grant has been battling back from injury. The Boilermakers appear to have three capable corners in sophomores Kenneth Major and Dedrick Mackey along with junior Simeon Smiley, the No. 1 nickel back and a former safety. Smiley is a nice blend of size, speed and know-how. Freshman corner Cam Allen is turning heads.
|Pos.
|Starter
|Backup
|
K
|
J.D. Dellinger, Jr.
|
Chris Van Eekeren, Fr.
|
P
|
Brooks Cormier, Fr.
|
Zac Collins, So.
KICKERS: J.D. Dellinger is the unchallenged No. 1 kicker. The junior has shown a stronger leg. Looks like he'll kick off in addition to handling field goals. Freshman walk-on Chris Van Eekeren is in reserve.
PUNTERS: Rangy freshman Brooks Cormier continues to battle sophomore Zac Collins, who can rugby punt if needed. But know this: Cormier wasn't given a scholarship to watch, so it would be a surprise if he doesn't win the job. He can bang it. Can he finesse it?
