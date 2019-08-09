Video: Simeon Smiley talks cornerbacks and more after Friday's practice
MORE: Training camp coverage
Nickel back Simeon Smiley talks about his new role, the other corners and how the defense can regain its 2017 form, among other topics after Friday's practice.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.