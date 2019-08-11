David Blough knew Purdue would want Christian Gonzalez back in 2018.



Sure, maybe Blough was a bit biased. After all, Gonzalez was his future brother-in-law. But he also just happened to be a rising star defensive back from The Colony High in Colony, Texas, in the Dallas suburbs.

“Before he had any offers last year, I think I told those guys that you are gonna want this kid,” said Blough, who then was quarterbacking the Boilermakers. “And (Purdue was) one of the first ones to kind of jump on the train even though they didn’t do it when I said so.”

Purdue got on board pretty quickly, however, and was one of the early suitors for Gonzalez, who became a Rivals.com four-star prospect. And it paid off, as the 6-1, 180-pound Gonzalez—who will play cornerback for Purdue—gave a verbal commitment to the program last Tuesday. He is the fourth, four-star commitment for the Boilermakers, joining running back Tirek Murphy, quarterback Michael Alaimo and defensive end Greg Hudgins in a 2020 recruiting class that has 17 verbals and is filling up quickly.



“They were one of the first on board and that was a big part of the recruiting,” said Blough. “From the schools it came down to in the end, (it was those) who were in early. And I think that mattered to Chris. The familiarity with the family ties and things like that definitely had an advantage over some people.”

For the record, Blough officially became Gonzalez’s brother-in-law last spring, when Blough married Gonzalez’s sister Melissa. Blough currently is trying to make the Cleveland Browns roster as an undrafted free agent.

“It is an exciting time for his family and everybody involved,” said Blough. “The kid was highly touted and highly recruited. It kinda came together the last week or so. Give credit to the staff. It’s kind of the trend there in what is happening, them kind of sneaking in and making this happen.”

Gonzalez also was considering the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, Arizona State, Colorado and Ole Miss, among others. But, he opted for Purdue—which surprised some. But, it may have been in the lead the entire time after he visited West Lafayette unofficially in the spring.

“He kind of found out over the visits the people who were speaking the truth to you and the ones who were kind of blowing smoke,” said Blough. “He has done a good job of maturing and handling the process. His parents have done an incredible job taking it all in stride. It’s a big deal when Ohio State, Alabama and Notre Dame and those schools come calling. That’s a big deal. He did a good job in the recruiting process figuring out what was best for him. I am just glad it will be Gold and Black.

“I think the Brohms made it clear to him that he would be taken care of, too. I am family to (the Brohms). I am part of the Purdue family forever, that I meant something to Purdue and (Gonzalez) would part of that and he would be a part of that legacy. It’s a long way from home. They would be there to make sure to take care of him.”