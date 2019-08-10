MORE: Training camp coverage

Jeff Brohm was not happy with the offense after today's scrimmage, which lasted about three hours. The defense? It showed progress.

"I thought our defense did some really good things early. Kept us out of the end zone," said Brohm. "Played hard. Kept the ball in front of us. Offensively, I didn't think it was a very good day for us. I thought we struggled up front which we have to get better at and I think we struggled at the quarterback position. A lot of room for improvement."