Purdue's need for pass-rushing defensive ends is well-documented. Perhaps Sulaiman Kpaka can one day be a difference-maker off the edge. Maybe it will be this fall.

Kpaka (pronounced Pa-KA) played at Grand Prairie (Texas) High, a 6A (largest class) program in the Dallas suburbs. Kpaka enjoyed a good senior season, notching eight sacks with 25 TFLs and 41 tackles for a young squad that went 2-8. He is part of a three-man defensive end class that also includes George Karlaftis and Dontay Hunter.

Kpaka was born in the African country of Sierra Leone, where his mother also hails from. Kpaka's father is from Liberia, which neighbors Sierra Leone on the west African coast. The family moved to the United States when Kpaka was 4. Kpaka lived in Utah and North Carolina before moving to Texas five years ago. His first name, Sulaiman, means: "man of peace." He has a younger brother and sister. Kpaka's mother is an environmental specialist and his father is in asset protection. GoldandBlack.com visited with Kpaka, who had offers from the likes of Boise State, Boston College, Air Force, Kansas, Rice, Navy, Hawaii and Vanderbilt.