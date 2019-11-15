Two games are left for Purdue. And a lot is on the line: win at Wisconsin, then take down Indiana at home … and the Boilermakers will go bowling for a third season in a row. And that would be an impressive feat for Jeff Brohm, who has had to deal with myriad injuries in 2019.



Having time to reflect and look ahead during this off week, here are five things to focus on in the home stretch before Purdue puts a bow on its regular season.

1. Aidan O’Connell. He has emerged as a compelling story line, leading the Boilermakers to game-winning drives in each of their last two games to keep Purdue’s bowl hopes afloat. The sophomore walk-on quarterback is hitting 68.1 percent of his passes (49-of-72) for 404 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Making this even crazier: O’Connell is taking snaps from a fellow walk-on in center Sam Garvin. Yes, it has been one of those years. How big of a role will O'Connell have in 2020 and beyond? It's an interesting topic to kick around, given Purdue's situation at quarterback.



2. The o-line. The unit was scrutinized early on this season. And, for good reason. Purdue’s front struggled to get a consistent push, as the rushing attack languished last in the nation among FBS schools most of the first half of the season. The Boilermakers have made modest progress, averaging 76.8 yards rushing to rank 127th out of 130 schools.

The key has been better consistency and chemistry for o-line coach Dale Williams' front. Six main blockers have emerged, with a steady starting five of left tackle Grant Hermanns, left guard Mark Stickford, center Sam Garvin, right guard Matt McCann and right tackle Will Bramel. And Eric Miller has been rotating in at right tackle.

Injuries have taken away starting center Viktor Beach and guard D.J. Washington, who was emerging. Still, the line is coming along. And everyone will be back in 2020 except for McCann and guard Alex Criddle.

Story continues below video

