Aidan O’Connell was overcome with emotion as he knelt on the sideline last Saturday at Northwestern. So many things crossed his mind as Purdue closed in on victory.

“I just had been reflecting lately on my life, my journey to get where I am,” said O’Connell. “I didn't intend for it to be on TV for everyone to see. That wasn’t my intention. I didn’t want the attention, the publicity like that. That was just raw emotion overtaking me. I couldn’t really control it. It just kind of happened.”

It was a beautiful scene, an apt snapshot of an unlikely hero who was filled with gratitude in the biggest moment of his sporting life. It was raw. It was pure. It was authentic. The rise of this sophomore walk-on quarterback with the boyish face is shaping up as the most compelling storyline in what has been an often tumultuous 2019 season for Purdue.

No one saw this coming. Nope. No way. Back in August, O’Connell was lost on the depth chart, just another line on school-issued roster. He was No. 16, between Kory Taylor and Byron Perkins. Your index finger slid right past his name.



In the quarterback room, O'Connell was stuck behind Elijah Sindelar, Jack Plummer and Nick Sipe. It seemed like a steep climb to the top ... an unlikely climb. Did O’Connell ever think of leaving Purdue while he was toiling in clipboard purgatory?

“No, I wouldn’t say that,” said O’Connell. “My first two years here were pretty low key. I was kind of doing my own thing. No one really knew about me. I think that was super important to me. In that process, God was showing me my heart and shaping me to become the person I am now. I think I needed those two years to not be in the spotlight.”

Oh, he was WAY out of the spotlight. But now, the kid from the Chicago suburbs has the keys to Jeff Brohm’s offense. It’s O’Connell who has been cast in the lead role during the Boilermakers’ drive to a third bowl in a row.



The unlikely has happened: O'Connell is the No. 1 quarterback.



Count Purdue co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm among the impressed with how O’Connell handled his big moment last Saturday. It was O’Connell’s first start. Ever. Oh, and Purdue’s bowl hopes were on the line, too. Talk about pressure. But O’Connell wasn’t swallowed up by the moment.

“It’s huge,” said Brohm. “It proves that the moment isn’t too big for him. I think some of that does happen when you’re a walk-on. You have to work your way up the depth chart. … But he kept grinding. The mental makeup of a guy who does all that, I think that does pay off when they get in those crunch-time situations. … nothing was handed to them. The pressure always has been on for (walk-ons).”

