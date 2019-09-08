Purdue had its biggest-name remaining Class of 2020 target back on campus again Saturday, as Rivals.com four-star wide receiver Maliq Carr visited for the Vanderbilt game, a week before his long-scheduled official visit for the TCU weekend.

Carr, who also plans to play basketball in college, has narrowed his choices down to Purdue and Georgia, though the Boilermakers are widely believed to be the team to beat for Rivals.com's No. 157-ranked player nationally in the 2020 class, and his actions have done nothing to create suspense otherwise, Saturday's visit being another example.