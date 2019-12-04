Defensive MVP: E George Karlaftis. Another true freshman takes home a top prize. Karlaftis leads Big Ten freshmen in sacks with 7.5, which ranks 11th in the Big Ten. The West Lafayette High School product also paces Big Ten freshmen in tackles for loss with 17, a total that is No. 3 overall in the Big Ten and second in the nation among freshmen.

Offensive MVP: WR David Bell. Come on. This one was easy, but I never envisioned him winning the award back in August. An injury to Rondale Moore paved the way for Bell to emerge. And the true freshman delivered, living up to his recruiting hype. He leads the Big Ten with 86 catches. And Bell paces the nation’s freshmen in catches, receiving yards (1,035) and TDs (7). What will he do for an encore next season playing alongside Moore?

The Purdue football banquet is on Sunday. But let’s have our own cyberspace banquet today. There will be no rubbery chicken breast with mushy mixed vegetables, rolls and tea. But, I will hand out awards.

Most surprising player: QB Aidan O’Connell. From forgotten fourth-stringer to the most important player on the team … that was the path the sophomore walk-on took in 2019. It was one of the most improbable ascensions in program history. And the moment was too big for O’Connell, who orchestrated two game-winning drives--vs. Nebraska and at Northwestern. He hit 62 percent of his passes for 1,101 yards with eight TDs and four interceptions in making three starts. Take a bow.

Best play: It has to be David Bell’s 29-yard catch late in the first half vs. Indiana. The reception almost defies description, as Bell lost—and then regained---his footing … quickly adjusted to the pass … then went horizontal to make the catch. Stupefying.

Best game: Purdue looked good in walloping Vanderbilt, 42-24, in the second week of the season in Ross-Ade Stadium. Elijah Sindelar passed for 509 yards—the second week in a row he hit that number—and five TDs. He also ran for a score. And Rondale Moore was on his game, making 13 receptions for 220 yards—both career highs. Alas, there was a bad moment: On Purdue’s last play from scrimmage, Sindelar sustained a concussion and missed the next game, vs. TCU.

Worst game: Let’s go with the season-opening 34-31 loss at Nevada, a setback the team never really recovered from. The Boilermakers blew a 31-14 third-quarter lead, watching a Wolf Pack true freshman walk-on kicker drill a too-hard-to-believe 56-yard field goal in the final minute to cut out Purdue’s heart. The Boilers were done in by five turnovers. The loss set the tone for the season.

Unsung hero: There are two--K J.D. Dellinger and DE Derrick Barnes. Dellinger hit 13-of-16 field-goal attempts. The junior also made all 35 of his extra points and crushed a career-long 53-yard field goal vs. TCU. He also booted a money kick, hitting a game-winning 39-yarder in the final seconds at Northwestern.

Barnes had 7.5 sacks on the season to go along with 11 TFLs in his first year playing the "Leo" spot, which is a hybrid linebacker/end. The junior was a linebacker his first two seasons on campus. He was the most underrated "regular" player on the team.



Weirdest moment: No doubt, it was during the Minnesota game, when QB Elijah Sindelar and WR Rondale Moore suffered season-ending injuries … on the same play! Sindelar rolled left looking to pass to Moore, who collapsed after hyper-extending his left leg and injury a hamstring. Sindelar was forced to keep rolling and got sacked, landing on his left shoulder and breaking his clavicle. Unreal.

Toughest injury: Take your pick from Sindelar (concussion, clavicle), Moore (hamstring), LB Markus Bailey (knee), QB Jack Plummer and RB Tario Fuller. And DT Lorenzo Neal never even suited up after offseason knee surgery).