As had long been scheduled, Purdue hosted Rivals.com four-star wide receiver and Rivals250 prospect Maliq Carr for his official visit for the TCU game, as his long-planned Oct. 11 announcement date nears.

Carr could not be reached Sunday for comment on the visit.

Purdue is widely viewed as the frontrunner for the Oak Park, Mich., receiver. He's narrowed his list to the Boilermakers and Georgia, cutting the likes of Notre Dame, LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan and many others.