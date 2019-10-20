Purdue Recruiting Roundup: Big man visits, big visits and more
GoldandBlack.com intends to publish the Purdue Recruiting Roundup each Monday morning during football season.
ZACH EDEY OFFICIALLY VISITS
Purdue hopes it took steps this weekend toward landing the frontcourt help it's long sought for its 2020 recruiting class, as 7-foot-3, 285-pound IMG Academy center Zach Edey made his official visit.
Edey, a native of Toronto who attends high school in Florida, holds a Boilermaker offer, along with those from Baylor, Seton Hall, Minnesota and others. He was originally a member of the 2021 class, but reclassified up a year this summer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news