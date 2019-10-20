Purdue hopes it took steps this weekend toward landing the frontcourt help it's long sought for its 2020 recruiting class, as 7-foot-3, 285-pound IMG Academy center Zach Edey made his official visit.

Edey, a native of Toronto who attends high school in Florida, holds a Boilermaker offer, along with those from Baylor, Seton Hall, Minnesota and others. He was originally a member of the 2021 class, but reclassified up a year this summer.