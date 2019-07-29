Weekly Word: Jaden Ivey, July recruiting and recruiting templates
Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.
Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)
Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.
Share all your weekly words on our premium message board.
THE NEXT LEVEL, NOW
An annual rite of summer, players often wait until after their July exposure circuit is complete not to announce where they're going to college, but where they're going to high school, and before college recruiting classes fill up, prep schools' classes do.
I did not expect Purdue commitment Jaden Ivey to be part of it, but so came the announcement, via Instagram, Sunday night, that he'd be leaving Mishawaka Marian for LaLumiere, the powerhouse prep school hidden in the forests of LaPorte.
Personally, I used to sort of lament the realities of players leaving their communities and years-long high school ties, or being in too big a hurry to grow up, but such is life nowadays, and there's certainly much to be gained from such moves, because ambition drives what highly motivated and competitive players do and ambition should never be viewed as a bad thing.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news