In the worst-case scenario this weekend, Purdue gets off its plane after flying 2,000 miles, a bunch of guys on this team that haven't flown that far in their lives — and sure as hell have never played a football game 4,500 feet above sea level —and find themselves a bit wobbly, a few time zones over. Then, they come out looking like it in a game that could end well after midnight their time.

In that worst-case scenario, it could lose, extending to three a streak of season-opening losses since Purdue's program's new beginning, only this time to a less formidable opponent than Louisville of two seasons ago or Northwestern of last year.

Purdue's traveling across the country to play Nevada, in Reno, in a game in which it has more to lose than gain.

This was not the current coach's nor the current administration's idea, nor should such things be from here on out.