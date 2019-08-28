News More News
Weekly Word: Scheduling, red flags and Isaiah Thompson

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.

Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)

Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.

Jeff Brohm and Purdue open 2019 Friday night at Nevada, a trade-off for the Wolf Pack visiting Ross-Ade Stadium previously. (AP)

LAST OF ITS KIND, HOPEFULLY

In the worst-case scenario this weekend, Purdue gets off its plane after flying 2,000 miles, a bunch of guys on this team that haven't flown that far in their lives — and sure as hell have never played a football game 4,500 feet above sea level —and find themselves a bit wobbly, a few time zones over. Then, they come out looking like it in a game that could end well after midnight their time.

In that worst-case scenario, it could lose, extending to three a streak of season-opening losses since Purdue's program's new beginning, only this time to a less formidable opponent than Louisville of two seasons ago or Northwestern of last year.

Purdue's traveling across the country to play Nevada, in Reno, in a game in which it has more to lose than gain.

This was not the current coach's nor the current administration's idea, nor should such things be from here on out.

{{ article.author_name }}