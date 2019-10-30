A lot of web sites have fearless predictions.

Not us.

Ours scare the hell out of us.

With that said, here are this year's Fearful Predictions for Purdue's 2019-2020.

We'll start with Matt Haarms, the Boilermaker center who'll be named either first- or second-team Big Ten this season. Why frame it that way? Because the preseason All-Big Ten team is 10 players and so is this, so I wanted to draw an equivalence with the preseason honor he didn't get.