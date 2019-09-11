Weekly Word: Circumstance's toll, the running back and hoops identity
Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.
Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)
Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.
CIRCUMSTANCES PILING UP AGAINST PURDUE
Markus Bailey's loss for the season, confirmed by Jeff Brohm on Wednesday afternoon — and kudos to Purdue for just coming out with it, but that's a far less important topic right now — is devastating news for the Boilermakers, I don't have to tell you.
And I won't, because you know. You know that Bailey is one of Purdue's best and most irreplaceable players, a potential pro, and in my limited frame of reference, a good dude.
It's awful news, no way around it, and it changes Purdue's outlook for this season, without question.
