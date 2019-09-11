News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-11 14:53:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Weekly Word: Circumstance's toll, the running back and hoops identity

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.

Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)

Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.

Markus Bailey's loss for the season is a terrible twist of fate for Purdue, obviously.
Markus Bailey's loss for the season is a terrible twist of fate for Purdue, obviously. (USA Today Sports)

CIRCUMSTANCES PILING UP AGAINST PURDUE

Markus Bailey's loss for the season, confirmed by Jeff Brohm on Wednesday afternoon — and kudos to Purdue for just coming out with it, but that's a far less important topic right now — is devastating news for the Boilermakers, I don't have to tell you.

And I won't, because you know. You know that Bailey is one of Purdue's best and most irreplaceable players, a potential pro, and in my limited frame of reference, a good dude.

It's awful news, no way around it, and it changes Purdue's outlook for this season, without question.

