Purdue's big numbers in win over Vanderbilt
Fun fact: Purdue rushed for just 31 yards today, and the only other time since 2000 Purdue has rushed for 31 or fewer yards and won? Try Oct. 28, 2000 in its victory over Ohio State. Prior to today, Purdue was just 1-11 when rushing for 31 or fewer yards (since 2000). pic.twitter.com/4MqG5luNdN— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) September 7, 2019
Two SEC opponents in Ross-Ade in last two years and a lot of offense. Last year Missouri and Purdue combined for 1222 in a 40-37 Mizzou victory, and today Purdue and Vandy combined for 1031 in a 42-24 Purdue win.— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) September 7, 2019
Elijah Sindelar's 509 yards passing ties him for 6th best #Purdue single-game passing ydg. performance. Only Blough (572 vs. Mizzou in 2018), Painter (546 vs. C. Michigan 2007) Brees (522 vs. Minnesota, 1998) Orton (522 vs IU, 2004) and Campbell (516 vs. OSU, 1981) have more.— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) September 7, 2019
Moore actually finished with 220 receiving yards
Rondale Moore's 215 receiving yards is the third most in Purdue history (tied with Brian Alford 215 yards at Minnesota in 1997) and behind Selwyn Lymon's 238 at Notre Dame in 2006 and Chris Daniels' 301 vs. MSU in 1999.— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) September 7, 2019
Today’s attendance at #Purdue: 50,506. Largest opening-day crowd since 2008.— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) September 7, 2019
Elijah Sindelar becomes just the eighth Boilermaker QB to throw 5 TDs in a game, and the first of the Jeff Brohm Era. Last was David Blough in a loss to Iowa in 2016.— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) September 7, 2019
Elijah Sindelar is first Purdue quarterback to have consecutive four touchdown passing games since Curtis Painter did it in 2007 vs. Toledo (Sept. 1: 4 TD) and Eastern Illinois (Sept. 8: 6 TDs).— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) September 7, 2019
It was a 50-yard to Jared Sparks with 13:13 left in the third quarter.
That 50-yarder was longest TD pass of Elijah Sindelar's career. Longest completion of his career was a 54-yarder to Cole Herdman at Missouri in 2017, but it wasn't a TD.— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) September 7, 2019