Fun fact: Purdue rushed for just 31 yards today, and the only other time since 2000 Purdue has rushed for 31 or fewer yards and won? Try Oct. 28, 2000 in its victory over Ohio State. Prior to today, Purdue was just 1-11 when rushing for 31 or fewer yards (since 2000). pic.twitter.com/4MqG5luNdN