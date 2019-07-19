News More News
Gold and Black Radio Express: Breaking down Purdue's 2019 season

CHICAGO — This 2019 season for Purdue could bring with its a very different reasonable expectation, now that the Boilermakers are more talented than they've been the past two seasons, more experienced and simply more established.

GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart and Brian Neubert discussed the season to come in-depth from Big Ten media day in Chicago for this Gold and Black Radio Express podcast.

Click here to listen

{{ article.author_name }}