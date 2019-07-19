Gold and Black Radio Express: Breaking down Purdue's 2019 season
CHICAGO — This 2019 season for Purdue could bring with its a very different reasonable expectation, now that the Boilermakers are more talented than they've been the past two seasons, more experienced and simply more established.
GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart and Brian Neubert discussed the season to come in-depth from Big Ten media day in Chicago for this Gold and Black Radio Express podcast.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.