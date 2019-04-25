The Purdue secondary is a work-in-progress, especially at the cornerback spot. Incoming freshman Cameron Allen knows that. And he hopes to make an impact ... now.

The 6-1, 185-pound Allen is an elite athlete who starred on both sides of the ball at Graham High in Bluefield, Va. Allen led Graham High--a small school (600 enrollment) that plays in the Class 2 level--on a 14-game win streak and to the state championship, the G-Men’s first title since 1995. Allen combined for nearly 4,500 yards at quarterback and accounted for 61 touchdowns in 2018, the third most in Virginia history. He was named the Class 2 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.

Allen comes from a close family. His mother supervises teachers and his father works for a company that produces coal mining equipment. Allen has two older half-brothers, one is married with a baby.



GoldandBlack.com visited with Allen for an Entrance Interview.