June started off slowly from a commitment standpoint for Purdue, but it is closing with a flurry. On Wednesday, Purdue received its sixth commitment of the month and ninth overall when linebacker Clyde Washington made a verbal pledge.



The 6-3, 212-pound Washington is a two-star prospect from Lenape High in Medford, N.J. He originally was committed to Temple. Washington camped at Purdue this month and impressed enough to earn an offer. And he jumped at it. Part of the appeal for Washington is the fact his grandfather (Clyde Washington) played at Purdue in the 1950s.



Washington is the second linebacker in this class, joining Wisconsin's Ben Kreul, the first commitment in the 2020 class. He also is the third commit from the northeast, joining QB Michael Alaimo (Montvale, N.J.) and RB Tirek Murphy (Middle Village, N.Y.).



GoldandBlack.com spoke on Wednesday with Lenape High School coach Joe Wojceichowski to get the low-down on Washington.



GoldandBlack.com: What are some of Clyde's strong points?

Wojceichowski: I think he does an excellent job of playing with his hands. And something at the high school level you don’t see a lot is a guy who engages blockers with his hands, so that jumps out. He is a physical kid. I think he blitzes really well and can get after the quarterback a little bit. He understands how to use his length. He has a 6-3 frame and he uses that length pretty well.

GoldandBlack.com: What does he need to work on?

Wojceichowski: He can improve his football IQ. It's OK, but it can improve in terms of reads at the linebacker spot. He can use some work there. He needs to know where teams are gonna attack and where to fit.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you think he could grow into a defensive end?

Wojceichowski: I am very curious to see. Very curious to see. We have some packages where he walks down to the line as a standup defensive end. And he does pretty good there. With his frame, I can see him being 235 pounds or 240 pounds. He could definitely grow into that.

GoldandBlack.com: How fast is he?

Wojceichowski: He ran 4.82 at one camp, I think Pitt. That is the best he posted.

GoldandBlack.com: Were you surprised he flipped his commitment from Temple?

Wojceichowski: Yes and no. Purdue had visited in the spring and Clyde had mentioned that Purdue was the one school he would really be interested in going to because his grandfather had played there. It was always a camp stop he was making, regardless. Purdue had some interest but said: "Look, he is gonna have to perform really, really well (at camp) for us right now for us to be actively interested." And he did just that. I am not super shocked (he flipped commitments) just based on some of the schools that had been in and hadn’t necessarily offered him but had shown some serious, serious interest and were working toward that.

GoldandBlack.com: What other schools were looking at him?

Wojceichowski: The likes of Virginia, Rutgers loved him but didn’t have a scholarship. They were only offering one or two linebackers, or something like that. So, he was getting some Power Five interest. Temple was his first offer. I thought it was tremendous for them to extend that first offer and have confidence in him. But this probably was the only school that was gonna pull him from Temple.

GoldandBlack.com: How big is Lenape?

Wojceichowski: We are the largest classification in New Jersey with about 2,000 kids in school. We are Group Five. The school is about 27 minutes from Philadelphia. We were 5-6 last year. We won a state title in 2017. We have been pretty good for the most part. We should make a pretty good run at this thing (in 2019).

GoldandBlack.com: Does he play offense for you?

Wojceichowski: He plays tight end. We like to be multiple in the same personnel sets and he give us that ability. We just played some seven-on-seven tonight and he lined up at the X position. He is 6-3 and can move a little bit. He can jump out of the gym. He can play.

GoldandBlack.com: Does he play any other sports?

Wojceichowski: He had played lacrosse the past two years and was a hurdler for the track team. When you see the kid, he has a body on him. He can move.

GoldandBlack.com: What type of a kid is he?

Wojceichowski: He is super coachable. You won’t have to worry about discipline issues. He is gonna do exactly what the coaches say. That is the kind of kid you are getting with Clyde.

GoldandBlack.com: Is he a good student?

Wojceichowski: He works hard in school. He wants to go into some type of business major. Both his parents are in law enforcement. His mom is retired FBI and his dad is a homocide detective in Jersey City. He comes from great parents.

GoldandBlack.com: Any famous sports alums from Lenape?

Wojceichowski: Ronnie Davidson is in the Virginia Tech hall of fame. Jason Thompson played for the Sacramento Kings.