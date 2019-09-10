Twin City Superstore Video: OL coach Dale Williams talks TCU and more
The Purdue offensive line coach assesses the play of his unit heading into the TCU game. What does he like? What needs work? Who has been his best lineman? All that and more.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.