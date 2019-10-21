For the second week in a row, David Bell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The Indianapolis native caught 13 passes for a Purdue freshman single-game record 197 yards and a touchdown in a 26-20 loss at Iowa.

Last week, the 6-2, 210-pound caught nine passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Bell has 39 catches for 635 yards (16.2 ypc) and four TDs on the season.

In the last four games, Bell has been on fire. He has 33 receptions for 505 yards (15.3 ypc) and three TDs. He is averaging 126.3 yards per game over that stretch.



The Boilermakers (2-5 overall; 1-3 Big Ten) play host to Illinois (3-4; 1-3) on Saturday.