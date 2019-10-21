David Bell honored by the Big Ten
For the second week in a row, David Bell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The Indianapolis native caught 13 passes for a Purdue freshman single-game record 197 yards and a touchdown in a 26-20 loss at Iowa.
Last week, the 6-2, 210-pound caught nine passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Bell has 39 catches for 635 yards (16.2 ypc) and four TDs on the season.
In the last four games, Bell has been on fire. He has 33 receptions for 505 yards (15.3 ypc) and three TDs. He is averaging 126.3 yards per game over that stretch.
The Boilermakers (2-5 overall; 1-3 Big Ten) play host to Illinois (3-4; 1-3) on Saturday.
David Bell of @BoilerFootball is the #B1GFootball Freshman of the Week. pic.twitter.com/1ab5qZ3Phe— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 21, 2019
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.