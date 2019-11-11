David Bell and J.D. Dellinger have been honored by the Big Ten. Bell was named Freshman of the Week, while Dellinger was tabbed Special Teams Player of the Week.

This is the third time this season Bell has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The Indianapolis native caught 14 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in a 24-22 win at Northwestern last Saturday to help the Boilermakers improve to 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten. The victory kept Purdue's bowl hopes alive and was its first vs. Northwestern since 2010.



The 6-2, 210-pound Bell won Big Ten Freshman of the Week in back-to-back weeks in October. He caught 13 passes for a Purdue freshman-record 197 yards and a touchdown in a 26-20 loss at Iowa on October 19 to earn the award. The week before in a 40-14 victory vs. Maryland on October 12, Bell made nine receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns.



Bell leads the Big Ten with 65 catches for 791 yards (12.2 ypc) and five TDs on the season. His reception total ranks No. 10 in the nation, pacing the nation's freshmen.

This is the first time Dellinger has been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week in 2019.

The junior from Charlotte, N.C., nailed a 39-yard field goal into a strong wind with eight seconds left in the game, lifting the Boilermakers to a 24-22 win at Northwestern. Dellinger also made a game-winning kick in OT at Illinois in 2016.



Dellinger has connected on 10-of-12 field-goal attempts this season with a long of 53 yards.