Northwestern-Indiana; Nov. 2, 2019.

Here's an early look at Purdue's 10th opponent in 2019, the Northwestern Wildcats Time: Saturday, Noon ET Location: Ryan Field Surface: Grass Capacity: 47,130 (Tickets Available) Schedule/records: Northwestern 1-7 overall, 0-6 Big Ten; 2018, 9-5, 8-1 in 2018; Purdue 3-6, 2-4 in 2019, 6-7, 5-4 in 2018 Series notes: Purdue leads the all-time series 50-32-1, but is in the midst of a five game losing streak to the Wildcats dating back to the Boilermakers' 20-17 win in Evanston on Oct. 9, 2010. In that game, the Wildcats were ranked in the coaches poll, making it the Boilermakers' most recent road win over a ranked foe (of any kind). Wildcats' coach Pat Fitzgerald has won seven of eight against the Boilermakers, and is 7-3 overall since taking over the reins at Northwestern in 2006. Purdue's five game skid is the longest by a Purdue team dating back to when the series began in 1895. TV: BTN Early line: Purdue -2

Here are some things to know about this week's game.

1. The Wildcats are really struggling offensively

The Wildcats have not scored a touchdown in their last three games, and have been in the end zone only four times in conference play,. And, three of those scores have been late in the fourth quarter when the game was well decided. The numbers are a bit stunning: 258 yards per game in total offense and 9.8 points per contest. It is certainly the most challenged team in Evanston in decades, and a low point for coach Pat Fitzgerald since the 44-year old coach took over in 2006. In that season his team finished 4-8 overall, 2-6 in the Big Ten. It is all a bit shocking, considering the Wildcats won the Western Division last year, only to lose to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis.

2. Purdue will start a walk-on quarterback for the first time in a long time.

Aiden O'Connell, a Chicago area native, will get the starting assignment on Saturday, becoming the first walk-on quarterback to open a contest for Purdue since (we think) Chuck Piebes last did in the first five games of the 1970 season. O'Connell led the Boilermakers on its last-minute game-winning drive last week, connecting on 6-of-7 passes.

3. Northwestern not settled at quarterback

With the Wildcats offensive struggles, it is not surprising the Fitzgerald's team is struggling behind center. Much heralded Clemson transfer, and Brownburg, Ind. native, Hunter Johnson has been out of the lineup for three weeks supporting his mother's during her bout with breast cancer. He saw his first action since Sept. 28 at Wisconsin in Saturday's loss versus IU, but left the game after being injured following being sacked and slammed to the turf. Johnson was inserted in relief of junior Aidan Smith in the first half of the IU game and directed three drives. Smith led the 'Cats on their only scoring drive, but Fitzgerald decided to start Johnson in the second half. NU has gotten very little production out of any of its quarterbacks through eight games — they’ve completed a collective 47 percent of their passes with just two touchdowns and 11 interceptions. But like Purdue, injuries have been an issue, as T.J. Green, who started the season opener against Stanford,, was lost for the season in a 17-7 loss to the Cardinal. Johnson's status is uncertain for Saturday. Against Indiana, even sophomore quarterback Andrew Marty was inserted for the last two possessions and possibly could be in the mix against Purdue. So the game in Evanston could be Aiden vs. Aidan, with the commonality that each started the season third on the depth chart only to become starters in November. But with the Wildcats' offensive struggles, it is hard to know for sure what you will see.

Northwestern defense has been decent, but this one will likely come down to who makes the fewest mistakes

Despite giving up 414 yards against IU, and a 100-yard rusher in Stevie Scott, Northwestern defense has been decent for much of the season. The'Cats rank 36th overall in total defense, as that has been an hallmark of the Fitzgerald Era. Not surprisingly, turnovers have been an issue, as the Wildcats rank 125th out of 129 FBS teams with a -1.25 clip. The rub is, Purdue is only four slots better at 121st at -1.00.

Brohm on Northwestern