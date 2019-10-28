Here is an early look at what you need to know about Saturday's game.

Who will start at quarterback x 2?

One would guess there will be intrigue heading into Saturday's kickoff about who the starting quarterback will be for both Nebraska and Purdue. Adrian Martinez warmed up and looked like he was going to play in Saturday's 38-31 loss to Indiana only to have reserves Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey nearly splitting all the snaps. The rub is both Vedral and McCaffrey were banged up against the Hoosiers too and there is some question of their status for this weekend as well. Aiden O'Connell finished up the game for Purdue in its rain-soaked loss on Saturday, but does that mean he gets the nod on Saturday. Stay tuned on both fronts.

Which team has more to play for?

Coaches Jeff Brohm and Scott Frost are still building for the future. And both have mathematical chances to make the post season. Purdue has to win out, which would include a monumental upset at Wisconsin, as the Boilermakers may find themselves underdogs in the rest of their games. For Nebraska, it has to win two more games and with road games at Purdue and Maryland, the Huskers have a legitimate shot. Nebraska's home games, however, are formidable as it plays Wisconsin and Iowa in Lincoln.

Both teams have struggled getting pressure on the quarterback

Nebraska's defense didn't perform well against Indiana, but maybe the most glaring was the inability to get any semblance of a pass rush. Even Nebrasaka blitzed proved ineffective. Purdue has allowed 20 sacks through eight games this season, tied with Nebraska for 13th in the Big Ten and only trailing Illinois (26) for the most in the conference. Both teams have had trouble in its offensive line. The weather is supposed to be cold, but dry on Saturday, so the ball figures to be in the air in Ross-Ade Stadium.

Brohm talks about the Cornhuskers