PASSING OFFENSE

It was a tale of two halves for Purdue passing the ball. Elijah Sindelar made some nice throws in the first half. His 38-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Anthrop was right on the mark. And his 39-yarder to Rondale Moore was a beaut. He was 21-of-28 for 268 yards at the break with three TDs. But in the second half, Sindelar was 13-of-24 for 245 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown. Sindelar was getting more pressure. And he made some ill-advised throws vs. a Nevada defense that primarily played zone. And his last one was costly, as Nevada turned it into the game-winning field goal. As the game wore on, Nevada began to jump Purdue’s outside routes. Perhaps tight end Brycen Hopkins should have become a bigger part of the attack down the seam. He caught six passes for 84 yards and a TD. Probably could have had 15 catches. Rondale Moore did his part with 11 grabs for 124 yards and a TD. GRADE: B

RUSHING OFFENSE

The pregame concerns were founded, as Purdue struggled to run the ball. The Boilermakers finished with 96 yards rushing on 33 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per tote. Not good, considering Purdue was playing a Mountain West foe that lacked great size on the line and ran a 3-3-5 defensive scheme more built to play the pass. Most concerning: Purdue struggled to gain tough yards. Does that sound familiar? The line must get more physical. Zander Horvath is a big, tough back with underrated speed who can be a weapon. Purdue’s inability to control the front was a big reason why the offense couldn’t move the chains and bleed the clock when it had a commanding 31-17 lead entering the fourth quarter. How bad was it in the second half? The Boilermakers ran for 24 yards. Purdue’s longest run in the game was only 13 yards (Horvath). I thought we’d see more of freshman King Doerue, but he ran just one time. Elijah Sindelar was the team’s second-leading rusher with 26 yards. There were even designed running plays called for the 6-5, 225-pound Sindelar. This game looked like a nice chance for Purdue to muscle up on a Group of Five school and build confidence for its line. Didn’t happen. GRADE: D

OVERALL OFFENSE

A mixed bag. Purdue started hot ... had a lull midway through the first half ... then got hot before halftime. But the entire second half was a dud. Asked Jeff Brohm and Elijah Sindelar after the game if Nevada made any halftime adjustments, and they said they didn’t. It was a matter of execution (or lack thereof) by the Boilermakers. And they failed too often. While the passing game had some glorious moments, the running game didn’t. (Sindelar fessed after the game those were called runs for him). And that is why this grade is weighed down. And then there are the turnovers by the offense: two picks and a lost fumble by wideout Milton Wright. Killer stuff. Still, so much potential is there for this offense. Stay tuned. GRADE: C+

PASSING DEFENSE

Remember last year’s Michigan State game? When redshirt freshman quarterback Rocky Lombardi was making his first career start? And he led the Spartans past Purdue? Well, redshirt freshman Carson Strong did his best Rocky Lombardi impression on Saturday night vs. Purdue, hitting 30-of-51 passes for 295 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in his first career start. It was a tale of two halves, with Strong hitting 10-of-17 passes for 64 yards in the first half and 20-of-35 for 231 yards in the second half. Re-watching the game, you can see where DC Nick Holt’s unit failed to get steady pressure on Strong, who had time to make some nice throws in the second half when the Wolf Pack out scored Purdue, 27- 7. Purdue didn’t blitz much. The young QB—making his first start since he was a junior in high school in 2016–needed to be rattled. And, he wasn’t. The Boilers let him get comfy in the second half ... and he made them pay.

It could have been worse, but Purdue got good play from corners Kenneth Major and Dedrick Mackey most of the night. And nickel Simeon Smiley played well, too, ranking as the Purdue’s fourth-best defender in the game. GRADE: D

RUSHING DEFENSE

Purdue did pretty well vs. a Nevada o-line that was breaking in three new starters. The Boilermakers permitted 109 yards rushing on 25 totes (4.4 ypc). The long run? It was just 12 yards. Star Nevada back Toa Taua had only 56 yards. Very acceptable numbers. And Purdue did this without Lorenzo Neal. The Boilermakers should have won this battle ... and they did. Purdue got great tacking support from corners Kenneth Major, Dedrick Mackey and Simenon Smiley, who excelled at attacking and finishing on the perimeter. The Pro Football Focus numbers back it up. In fact, it was a trend with the secondary; freshman Jalen Graham was the team’s highest rated defender (73.6). GRADE: A-

OVERALL DEFENSE

The defense was doing yeoman’s work early in the game, time and again turning back Nevada. The Wolf Pack punted on each of is first four possession … then finally scored a TD. Purdue limited the Wolfpack to 35 yards rushing and 64 yards passing along with only seven points in the first half. But that all changed in the second half. Purdue looked gassed late, when it couldn't turn back Nevada during a 17-point fourth quarter run by Jay Norvell's squad. Markus Bailey said his troops weren’t run down. But, it appears otherwise upon rewatching the game. The Boilermakers needed someone--anyone--to step up with. big play in the fourth quarter. Didn't happen. There were few big plays, with just one sack and six TFLs. Worst off all: Purdue forced no turnovers. GRADE: C

SPECIAL TEAMS