Wisconsin running game versus Purdue against the run

Two words tell the whole story: Jonathan Taylor (No. 23). He has run roughshod against the Boilermakers the past two seasons, but coach Jeff Brohm and company shouldn't take that too personally. He has done it to just about everyone else, too. The Badgers have successfully replaced four offensive linemen from last year, so expect the red and white to be able to grind it out. And this is likely to be Taylor's last appearance in Camp Randall Stadium as he is expected to be part of the 2020 NFL Draft, so that could provide extra incentive for him. Also, Purdue will have to be dialed in when defending the Badgers misdirection game. Brohm said early this week that it has become a weapon again this year. Danny Davis III (6) had three rushes for 48 yards in the 37-21 win over Nebraska last week.

Holding the Badger ground game to under 250 yards might be considered a victory for Nick Holt's unit. Whether that will be enough to keep it a competitive game into the fourth quarter, however, remains to be seen.



Wisconsin passing game versus Purdue against the pass

Wisconsin's Jack Coan (17) drew his first start in last year's game in West Lafayette. And while he wasn't dominating in that contest, he was efficient enough. This year he has completed 72 percent of his passes. He was a little off last week in Lincoln (just 13-of-21 passing for 162 yards, if you call that off). The other Taylor (A.J. 4) is also a big-play threat with a 55-yard reception last week. The Badgers have several weapons at wideout that can cause Purdue angst, in addition to a capable receiver at tight end in Jake Ferguson (84). Coan, for whatever reason, hasn't spotted him as much in the past three games.

Can Purdue get enough pressure to somehow get Coan off balance? Can the Boilermakers somehow slow the Badgers' running game enough to make Coan beat them? All lofty aspirations for the Gold and Black to be sure, but it won't be easy for Purdue to execute.

Purdue running game versus Wisconsin against the run

The Badgers defense has been stout against the run, with the exceptions being against mobile quarterbacks it faced in Lincoln and Columbus. Sophomore quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been a miracle man to a great extent in the last two weeks, but it will be a lot to expect for him to morph into a running quarterback over the past two weeks. Purdue has to find a way to do enough damage in its ground game to allow it to throw the ball. It was surprising that Nebraska's Dedrick Mills had 188 rushing yards against the Badgers, including some big gains, but the Boilermakers have been challenged to do a lot on the ground for the entire 2019 season. Purdue is improving in this category, but it will take a season-best effort (and maybe more) to have enough impact to cost the hosts a great deal of concern in this category.



Purdue passing game versus Wisconsin against the pass

Last week, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was productive with his arm in additon to his legs. But he threw it just 23 times. One can expect O'Connell to throw it that many times in the first half, that is if the Boilermakers can move the chains sufficiently early in the game and retain possession. The challenge will be keeping O'Connell upright if the Boilermaker ground game isn't productive. Linebackers Zach Baun (56) and Chris Orr (54) combined for three sacks last week and have caused offenses trouble all season. Expect the Boilermakers to try to soften up the Badgers' secondary with a short passing game to tight end Brycen Hopkins and to freshman standout David Bell. It will likely be the best way for Purdue to hang on to the football and control the tempo of the contest. Still, nothing comes easy in Madison, and the Boilermakers must avoid dropped passes knowing full well they have little, to no, margin for error.



Special teams

This past week against Nebraska, Aron Cruickshank (1) silenced Lincoln's Memorial Stadium crowd thanks to an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, so the Badgers return game figures to be a threat. Wisconsin hasn't been great in its place-kicking with Collin Larsh (19) connecting on just 10-of-15 field goals this season with limited range. His longest made field goal is 44 yards. He is 6-of-6 between 20 and 29 yards, but he has hit 4-of-9 from 30 yards or longer. Punter Anthony Lotti has become more consistent, with a 40 yard average. J.D. Dellinger has been great for Purdue, a status elevated even more after the game-winning kick at Northwestern. Wisconsin has one blocked kick in 2019, so Purdue's rugby punt team, which had troubles against Nebraska, needs to be on guard. For the Boilermakers to have a chance to pull the upset, one figures it will need to find a lightning bolt in special teams to help its cause. The challenge is, Wisconsin doesn't beat itself in any phase of the game very often.

Intangibles