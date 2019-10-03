It started with Jack Plummer screaming at little brother Will. And it ended in a fight that caught teammates and coaches off-guard.

“He didn’t know what route he was running,” said Jack Plummer, smiling as he told the story. It was his senior year at Gilbert High in Arizona—a Phoenix suburb—and brother Will was a sophomore tight end.

“I told him to run a shallow cross. We broke the huddle, he looked back at me and I said: 'Shallow cross.’ Snap the ball, and he runs a corner route. I just threw the ball out of bounds.”

That’s when it all erupted in a volley of shouts and fists between the Plummer brothers.

“He’s my brother,” said Plummer. “I expect more from him. I expect him to be good. We are super competitive. Our ping pong matches often ended in fights.”

That desire to do things correctly is just one of the traits that makes Purdue’s new No. 1 quarterback an intriguing prospect. And it's why the Boilermakers have to feel good about the potential future of the position.

The redshirt freshman with so much promise will get a chance to show what he’s got with fifth-year senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar out for an extended time with a left clavicle injury.



“It feels good to have confidence in yourself,” Plummer said. “For right now, it’s your team, you get the ‘one’ reps and you are gonna be the guy to lead the team and that’s what you come here for ... ”

Plummer’s time has arrived sooner than expected. He already has offered a glimpse of his potential this year. With Sindelar out with a concussion for the TCU game on September 14, Plummer was thrust into the starting lineup for the first time. He hit 13-of-29 passes for 181 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

And Plummer got extended action last Saturday after Sindelar left the game with the aforementioned shoulder injury in the first quarter and acquitted himself well by connecting on 23-of-41 passes for 245 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Purdue lost, 38-31, but Plummer nearly rallied the Boilermakers to victory after they trailed, 38-17.

Now, Plummer will make his second career start on Saturday when Purdue (1-3 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) plays at Penn State (4-0, 1-0) in a noon ET kickoff.

“It’s gonna be loud,” said Plummer. “When you are on the field, it’s just a normal football field, 100 yards, 53 yards wide. I think it will just be the noise factor. I don’t think size of the stadium or anything will effect me.”

Plummer is level-headed about his circumstance. He didn't want to get this opportunity because of an injury to Sindelar. But, here he is. Plummer has prepared for this moment for years. He’s a prospect Jeff Brohm hasn’t been shy about heaping praise on. Perhaps it’s because he sees a lot of himself in the 6-5, 220-pound Plummer, a gym rat quarterback who devours football knowledge.

“That stuff kinda always sort of clicked with me,” said Plummer of studying Xs and Os. “That’s kind of my favorite part of the game. The strategy. A lot of people think it’s just a bunch of idiots banging heads. They don’t know the strategy that goes into a game, the preparation, how much time coaches spend in the facility.”

Plummer began to put in prep time as a kid playing NCAA football video games. He’d close his eyes and randomly choose a defense to work against, trying to figure it out as he played. Football mental gymnastics.

“In high school, I would be putting together a game plan, and I would call him up to ask what plays he wanted to run,” said Derek Zellner, Plummer’s coach at Gilbert High. “He would come over to the office and we would discuss it. He could never get enough. A true student of the game.”

Zellner develop an affinity for Plummer quickly. But first, he had to convince Plummer to play for him after arriving at Gilbert prior to Plummer’s sophomore season in 2015.

“They live across the street from school,” said Zellner. “But we have open enrollment in Arizona. Kids can go wherever they want. When I came in 2015, they could have jumped shipped and gone anywhere.”

Zellner told Plummer to go watch some YouTube videos of his former quarterbacks.

“He came back the next day and I asked him if he watched the films,” said Zellner. “I said: ‘What do you think?’ He said: ‘I think I’m gonna like it here.’ Jack bought in when he saw what we were doing.”

Things took off from there. Plummer was pushed prematurely into the starting lineup at Gilbert High after the senior starter got hurt on the third play of the season. Just like that, the sophomore was the No. 1 signal-caller.

“We went 5-5 when Jack was a sophomore,” said Zellner, who has Will Plummer playing quarterback for him this season. The younger Plummer has committed to play for former Purdue linebacker Kevin Sumlin at Arizona. “He took the offense under his wing. We had a tremendous relationship and trust. I started putting more on his plate. If he saw something, I told him to come to me. He is so cerebral. He is one of the smartest, if not the smartest, QB I ever have coached.”

