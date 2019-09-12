News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-12 16:59:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm talks TCU, Sindelar and more

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Jeff Brohm provides an update on QB Elijah Sindelar and other injured players, as well as looking ahead to TCU, among myriad topics after Thursday's practice.

