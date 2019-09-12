Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm talks TCU, Sindelar and more
Jeff Brohm provides an update on QB Elijah Sindelar and other injured players, as well as looking ahead to TCU, among myriad topics after Thursday's practice.
