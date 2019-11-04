Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Northwestern, QBs
Coming off a much-welcomed win over Nebraska on Saturday, Purdue heads to struggling Northwestern this weekend again with adjustments to make.
With Jack Plummer out for the season after breaking his ankle against the Cornhuskers and Aidan O'Connell taking over, Brohm met with the media Monday morning to discuss the quarterbacks, the Wildcats, his approach and much more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
