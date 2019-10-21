Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Iowa, Illinois, more
With his team coming off a 26-20 loss at No. 23 Iowa and now welcoming Illinois — coming off an upset of Wisconsin — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with local media Monday to discuss it all, and more.
See what he had to say about Iowa, Illinois, injuries, David Bell, the offensive line and much more here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
