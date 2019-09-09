Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm's Monday Purdue press conference
In advance of this weekend's meeting with TCU in Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday to look back on the Vanderbilt win and ahead to the Horned Frogs.
See what he had to say about both, plus the status of quarterback Elijah Sindelar and more, here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.