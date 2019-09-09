Elijah Sindelar is coming off a big effort in Purdue’s 42-24 win vs. Vanderbilt. He looked like an All-American.

The fifth-year senior won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors after hitting 34-of-52 passes for 509 yards with five touchdown throws and a rushing TD. But Sindelar’s status for this Saturday night’s visit from TCU is murky after he suffered what Jeff Brohm called a “slight concussion."

“I think it was a concussion, a slight concussion,” said Brohm at his Monday press conference. “We will monitor and see how he passes all the tests and go through the proper protocol and hopefully get him back if he’s ready to go.”

Sindelar appeared to get hurt on Purdue's final offensive play, when he apparently got hit in head after a short run.



If Sindelar can’t go, Purdue will turn to redshirt freshman Jack Plummer who has never taken a snap.

"We are very confident in Jack," said Brohm. "He would have had to go in (Saturday) if we had extended the game longer. He has had good weeks of practice, he has improved. He has some moxie to him, some athleticism."



Sindelar isn’t the only player Brohm is worried about. Right guard Matt McCann left Saturday’s game with an injury.

“He is probably the one we are most concerned about,” said Brohm. “We are getting more tests that were done today that will give us a further grasp of where he is at. Yes, we have concerns about his availability.”

When McCann left the Vanderbilt game in the first half, sophomores Mark Stickford (43 snaps) and DJ Washington (12) played right guard.

“It was good to get Mark in the game, it was good to get DJ Washington in the game,” said Brohm. “I think you may see a few more guys get in the mix if we aren’t getting done what we need to get done.

"Mark is big. Not the most athletic guy. He can occupy space, loves football, competes hard. DJ has a little big more athleticism, maybe not as great a grasp of what we are doing. Both guys can help us and contribute.”

Brohm was pleased overall with how the line played vs. Vanderbilt.

“They did a very good job,” he said. “Did we do what we need to in the running game? No. It’s not all them. It’s a combination of me and everything. We just have to work hard to get better.

“I do think this past week was encouraging. I thought Vanderbilt was a good defense. We were able to put up some good yards in the passing game and gave up no sacks. That’s an accomplishment.”

