Jeff Brohm and Purdue look to notch win No. 1 when Vanderbilt visits Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. The Boilermakers are coming off an unexpected 34-31 loss at Nevada, blowing a 31-14 second-half lead.

Some highlights from the presser:



• DC Nick Holt will be in the press box again on Saturday. Brohm thinks it's easier to call games upstairs. Brohm cited the view from above as something he'd prefer as an offensive coordinator if he were just the OC.

• DT Lorenzo Noel likely will remain out as he comes back from knee surgery.

• QB Elijah Sindelar "played well" until late in the game. Brohm called his two interceptions balls that shouldn't have been thrown.

• Defense played pretty well for two-and-a-half, three quarters.

• Hopeful CB Kenneth Major is OK. He was shaken up late in the loss at Nevada. Brohm said they will know more on Tuesday.

• Doesn't think the offense was aggressive enough.

• Felt the offensive line played "good enough for us to win" but didn't generate enough push in the run game and struggled more in pass protection later in the game when Nevada ramped up its pressure.

• On if CB Major made pick late in game: "I thought we picked the pass off." He said he didn't get an explanation on the ultimate ruling.

• On defense: "We were probably a little too conservative late."

• On Sindelar: "Elijah gets in a better rhythm when he throws the ball more."

