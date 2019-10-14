Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Iowa, Maryland, more
His team coming off an emphatic 40-14 Homecoming win over Maryland to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with local media Monday to discuss the win, the upcoming trip to Iowa, injuries, his new-look offensive line and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.