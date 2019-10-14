News More News
Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Iowa, Maryland, more

GoldandBlack.com staff
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm takes his Boilermaker team to Iowa City this weekend.
His team coming off an emphatic 40-14 Homecoming win over Maryland to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with local media Monday to discuss the win, the upcoming trip to Iowa, injuries, his new-look offensive line and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

