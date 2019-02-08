Ticker
Is preferred walk-on Chris VanEekeren Purdue's future kicker?

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
Chris VanEekeren, a preferred walk-on kicker from Chesterton (Ind.) High School.

The chance to kick for Purdue was too much for Chris VanEekeren to pass up. So, when the Boilermakers offered the Chesterton (Ind.) High product as a preferred walk-on with a chance to one day earn a scholarship, he snapped up the opportunity and signed on Wednesday.

"It’s close to home," he said. "I want to study Veterinary Science, and they have exactly what I want. There aren’t many vet programs in America. Academics are great. And the football team is great. I like the coaching staff. Seems like a great fit for me."

