The chance to kick for Purdue was too much for Chris VanEekeren to pass up. So, when the Boilermakers offered the Chesterton (Ind.) High product as a preferred walk-on with a chance to one day earn a scholarship, he snapped up the opportunity and signed on Wednesday.

"It’s close to home," he said. "I want to study Veterinary Science, and they have exactly what I want. There aren’t many vet programs in America. Academics are great. And the football team is great. I like the coaching staff. Seems like a great fit for me."