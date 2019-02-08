Is preferred walk-on Chris VanEekeren Purdue's future kicker?
Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. Couldn’t be more excited to announce I’m 100% committed to Purdue University!!#BoilerUp🚂🚂 pic.twitter.com/uMFOD8jXPZ— Chris VanEekeren (@CVanEekeren) February 7, 2019
The chance to kick for Purdue was too much for Chris VanEekeren to pass up. So, when the Boilermakers offered the Chesterton (Ind.) High product as a preferred walk-on with a chance to one day earn a scholarship, he snapped up the opportunity and signed on Wednesday.
"It’s close to home," he said. "I want to study Veterinary Science, and they have exactly what I want. There aren’t many vet programs in America. Academics are great. And the football team is great. I like the coaching staff. Seems like a great fit for me."
