Big Ten honors King Doerue
King Doerue of @BoilerFootball is the #B1GFootball Freshman of the Week pic.twitter.com/7wYfrrmuDK— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 4, 2019
The Big Ten has named running back King Doerue the Freshman of the Week. The true freshman had 15 carries for 71 yards in a 31-27 win vs. Nebraska to go along with five catches for 31 yards and a TD.
