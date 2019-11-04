News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-04 09:40:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Big Ten honors King Doerue

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

The Big Ten has named running back King Doerue the Freshman of the Week. The true freshman had 15 carries for 71 yards in a 31-27 win vs. Nebraska to go along with five catches for 31 yards and a TD.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}