Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm on LB Markus Bailey injury
MORE: Purdue loses Bailey for season | Podcast on Markus Bailey injury | Defense must move on without Bailey
Jeff Brohm discusses the season-ending knee injury LB Markus Bailey suffered in practice on Tuesday.
