News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-11 14:50:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm on LB Markus Bailey injury

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

MORE: Purdue loses Bailey for season | Podcast on Markus Bailey injury | Defense must move on without Bailey

Jeff Brohm discusses the season-ending knee injury LB Markus Bailey suffered in practice on Tuesday.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}