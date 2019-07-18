Purdue's 2020 class continues to grow with the commitment this week of Max Melton, a product of south New Jersey. He is the program's 13th verbal pledge.



He's a 6-0, 165-pound three-star prospect from Cedar Creek High in Egg Harbor City, N.J., which is about a 25-minute drive northwest of Atlantic City and about an hour drive southeast from Philadelphia.



Melton is the fourth commitment from New Jersey, joining Michael Alaimo, Sanoussi Kane, and Clyde Washington. Purdue also has a commitment from Tirek Murphy of Middle Village, N.Y.



Melton committed to the Boilermakers as a cornerback, even though he has primarily been a wideout in high school. He is the first cornerback commit and the third defensive back, joining safeties Antonio Stevens and Sanoussi Kane. Purdue could add another corner in this class.



Melton picked Purdue over a strong pull from Rutgers. Melton has a brother, Bo, who will be entering his third year as a starting wide out for the Scarlet Knights this fall. And Melton's father, Gary, played wideout at Rutgers (1987-91) and was a late training camp cut by the Redskins. His mother, Vicky, played basketball at Rutgers. (1989-93). (The oldest son, Gary Jr., played cornerback for FCS Delaware State.) Despite all of those connections to RU, Melton picked Purdue, which he visited in June. It was his only official visit.



GoldandBlack.com talked to Cedar Creek High coach Tim Watson to get the low-down on the latest Purdue commitment.

GoldandBlack.com: What are Melton's strengths?

Watson: I think he will be a great teammate. He is a very competitive guy in the locker room and on the field. He felt early on he could be a very good wide receiver. Those traits will carry over great to defense. He has great ball skills. As a corner, he has great length. And he has a little chip on his shoulder, which I love. I think that will work out well for him on the defensive side of the ball.

GoldandBlack.com: Will it be tough to transition full-time to cornerback?

Watson: He has great twitch. I love the fact he’s gonna play defense because I think he’ll have the chance to develop into a really good college corner. With his size, he would be a little bit more limited at receiver. At 5-11, at that level, that is an almost average-sized receiver. He will be a long, 5-11 corner with long arms, great twitch. He is aggressive. I think he’s gonna be a very good corner.

GoldandBlack.com: What does he need to improve?

Watson: He needs to improve at the fluidity of playing corner. He has kind of played everywhere in the secondary for us, but he always has primarily been an offensive guy. This summer, this is the first time he’s focused at trying to clean up his technique. I would say he has played more safety for us because it was easy for us to kind of throw him in there and let him make plays. He started to play a little corner as a sophomore. Last year, he played safety and corner. One of the advantages he has is he has an tremendous upside because he hasn’t had a lot of coaching at corner. He needs to improve in all of the general things because he has been more of an offensive guy for us. He has the hips and the twitch, he just needs to be more fluid and needs more reps flipping his hips and defending receivers.



