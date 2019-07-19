CHICAGO — There has been a buzz around Purdue’s 2019 recruiting class for months.

It’s a 26-man group that ranked No. 26 in the nation by Rivals.com--the program's highest ranking in almost two decades--that has been on campus for a few weeks, lifting weights and working out. And Jeff Brohm has been impressed.

"We are excited about the freshmen,” Brohm said today at Big Ten media days. "Sometimes, you don’t want to put too much pressure on them.”

Too late for that. Fans are expecting a lot from the newbies. And the position group among the freshmen that has generated the most hype and excitement are the receivers. The foursome of David Bell, Mershawn Rice, TJ Sheffield and Milton Wright drips with potential. All but Sheffield are four-star recruits. And Sheffield was committed to Notre Dame at one time.

“David Bell and quite a few of the receivers that we brought in, Mershawn Rice, TJ Sheffield, Milton Wright are very good players for us,” said Brohm. "We are going to give them all a chance to play.”

Freshmen are allowed to play as many as four games before burning their redshirt. The 2019 parade of freshmen may not stop with the decorated wideouts. Brohm also mentioned both tight ends—Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller.

“Maybe not right off the bat, but they have a bright future here,” said Brohm. “The tight end position, we like Brycen (Hopkins) and Darius (Pittman) and even Payne Durham. But those guys (the freshmen) will get some reps. We will see if they are quite ready.”

And don’t be shocked if one—or both—of the freshman running backs (Da’Joun Hewitt and King Doerue—sees action.

“I like the two young running backs we have,” said Brohm, who notes Purdue lacks depth at the spot. “I think they’ll be in the mix and one of them may emerge this year or both. But probably one of them to a certain degree.”

Does one have an edge over the other?

"It’s hard to tell," said Brohm. "King has done a very good job. He goes hard. He practices hard. Maybe a little more pop than we thought from what we’ve seen. Da’Joun is a good, solid player, too. Not til you get the pads on do you really understand. We like ‘em."

On defense, safety Jalen Graham and end George Karlaftis are locks to play in 2019. But there are other true freshmen on defense Brohm likes.

“We have some bigger guys up front,” said Brohm. “It’s hard to tell too soon, obviously. George Karlaftis, Dontay Hunter, Steven Faucheux. And Jalen Graham did an outstanding job in the spring.

“Marvin Grant and even Cameron Allen are good athletes who have shown some good things. We will see how fast they can get on the field. But we definitely will give them every opportunity to get on the field.”