Big Ten media day notebook
CHICAGO — There has been a buzz around Purdue’s 2019 recruiting class for months.
It’s a 26-man group that ranked No. 26 in the nation by Rivals.com--the program's highest ranking in almost two decades--that has been on campus for a few weeks, lifting weights and working out. And Jeff Brohm has been impressed.
"We are excited about the freshmen,” Brohm said today at Big Ten media days. "Sometimes, you don’t want to put too much pressure on them.”
Too late for that. Fans are expecting a lot from the newbies. And the position group among the freshmen that has generated the most hype and excitement are the receivers. The foursome of David Bell, Mershawn Rice, TJ Sheffield and Milton Wright drips with potential. All but Sheffield are four-star recruits. And Sheffield was committed to Notre Dame at one time.
“David Bell and quite a few of the receivers that we brought in, Mershawn Rice, TJ Sheffield, Milton Wright are very good players for us,” said Brohm. "We are going to give them all a chance to play.”
Freshmen are allowed to play as many as four games before burning their redshirt. The 2019 parade of freshmen may not stop with the decorated wideouts. Brohm also mentioned both tight ends—Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller.
“Maybe not right off the bat, but they have a bright future here,” said Brohm. “The tight end position, we like Brycen (Hopkins) and Darius (Pittman) and even Payne Durham. But those guys (the freshmen) will get some reps. We will see if they are quite ready.”
And don’t be shocked if one—or both—of the freshman running backs (Da’Joun Hewitt and King Doerue—sees action.
“I like the two young running backs we have,” said Brohm, who notes Purdue lacks depth at the spot. “I think they’ll be in the mix and one of them may emerge this year or both. But probably one of them to a certain degree.”
Does one have an edge over the other?
"It’s hard to tell," said Brohm. "King has done a very good job. He goes hard. He practices hard. Maybe a little more pop than we thought from what we’ve seen. Da’Joun is a good, solid player, too. Not til you get the pads on do you really understand. We like ‘em."
On defense, safety Jalen Graham and end George Karlaftis are locks to play in 2019. But there are other true freshmen on defense Brohm likes.
“We have some bigger guys up front,” said Brohm. “It’s hard to tell too soon, obviously. George Karlaftis, Dontay Hunter, Steven Faucheux. And Jalen Graham did an outstanding job in the spring.
“Marvin Grant and even Cameron Allen are good athletes who have shown some good things. We will see how fast they can get on the field. But we definitely will give them every opportunity to get on the field.”
STILL TIME FOR A GRAD TRANSFER?
Purdue has dipped into the grad transfer pool in Brohm’s first two years to augment the roster.
In 2017, the program added offensive tackle Dave Steinmetz, guard Shane Evans, wideout Corey Holmes and defensive back Josh Okoyne. Last year, Purdue brought in guard Dennis Edwards. This year, the program has added linebacker Ben Holt from Western Kentucky. But Brohm wants an offensive lineman, too.
“It’s not (too late),” said Brohm. “We came close on a few things to this point. We haven’t found the one we wanted. I don’t think that will happen. But we never rule it fully out.”
A player could be added up to the start of classes, which begin August 19 at Purdue.
“For the most part, the longer it goes, the harder it gets, because they are probably set where they are at,” said Brohm. “Getting them in school and those things takes a little more time than you think. The chances are thin, but I wouldn’t rule anything out.”
RONDALE FOR HEISMAN
Rondale Moore had one of most sensational freshman seasons in Big Ten annals in 2018. He grabbed 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns and was named a consensus All-American, the Big Ten Wide Receiver and Freshman of the Year and won the 2018 Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in the nation.
Now, he is being mentioned for myriad 2019 awards ... including the Heisman.
"I think the individual awards take are of themselves," said Brohm. "Your team has to win and do a good job for anything like that to happen. He is a dynamic, special player. We will utilize him every way we can."
HEALTHY CHECK-UP
Brohm says the roster is in pretty good health as camp approaches.
“(Defensive tackle) Lorenzo Neal (coming off knee surgery) is someone we are trying to get ready for camp and may linger a little bit into that," said Brohm. "We are still giving (running back) Richie Worship plenty of time with his knee. It won’t be determined til a later date. There has been some progress. (Defensive tackle) Anthony Watts has some offseason things done in the summer. He will be ready for fall camp.”
Brohm also mentioned a new name: linebacker Ben Holt, who is a grad transfer from Western Kentucky and the son of defensive coordinator Nick Holt.
“Ben Holt had a little tweak to his knee,” said Brohm. “He may not be ready for the first day of fall camp. Everyone else I think is on schedule.”
WHO WILL PUNT?
Joe Schopper leaves a big void, having led the team in punting each of the previous four seasons. Who will step in?
Some program watchers think 6-5 true freshman Brooks Cormier--from Tuscaloosa, Ala.--will be the guy. But, not so fast.
“He has a big leg, but like any true freshman, he struggles with consistency and being able to put the ball out there all the time,” said Brohm. “He will have to get better at that.”
Keep an eye on redshirt sophomore Louisville native Zac Collins, who can punt rugby style.
“We aren’t gonna hand it over to Brooks,” said Brohm. “He is gonna have to earn it. He does have the biggest leg, but being able to kick it consistently is still something he’s working on.”
