With the season at the halfway point, let’s review what we've seen and hand out some awards.

Offensive MVP: WR Rondale Moore. Even though Mr. Electric has missed the last two games after hurting his left hamstring vs. Minnesota, Moore still has been the shining star of this offense. The sophomore paces the squad with 29 catches for 387 yards (13.3 ypc) with two TDs. Jeff Brohm thinks Moore will play again in 2019. When? Who knows.

Defensive MVP: E George Karlaftis. The true freshman from West Lafayette High—which sits in the shadow of Ross-Ade Stadium—has lived up to the mega-hype be brought across Northwestern Avenue to campus. Karlaftis paces the team with four sacks and 9.5 TFLs. He even has a pick and is No. 2 on the squad in tackles (29). More good stuff: According to Pro Football Focus, Karlaftis has 33 pressures and 18 hurries—far and away the top totals on the club. Someone get him a cape to wear on Saturdays.

Best true freshman: See above. But let’s doff our bowler to wideout David Bell. He is No. 2 on the team with 26 receptions for a team-high 438 yards receiving and three TDs (tied for team lead). Kid is legit. Heck, you can make a case for him being the offensive MVP of the first half.



Best redshirt freshman: QB Jack Plummer. His time arrived prematurely, as Plummer has seized this opportunity with Elijah Sindelar out with a broken clavicle. Plummer has made three starts and played almost four games. He has had some rough spots (10 sacks at Penn State), but Plummer has shown growth. He was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week this week after dissecting Maryland for 420 yards passing. Plummer has hit 59.4 percent of his passes (82-of-138) for 965 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. If he is the future, the future looks mighty fine.

Best game: Vanderbilt. Have to go back to the second game of the season, when the Boilermakers whipped Vanderbilt, 42-24. It was all clicking that day in Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue had 540 total yards. Elijah Sindelar was slinging darts, hitting 34-of-52 passes for 509 yard with five touchdown throws. But, there was a dark cloud: On the final offensive snap of the game, Sindelar sustained a concussion and missed the TCU game. Quick nod to last week’s 40-14 trashing of Maryland, in which the offense showed life (Hello, Jack Plummer!) and the defense pitched a second-half shutout.

Best play: Let’s go with true freshman wideout David Bell’s 49-yard touchdown catch at Nevada in the season-opener on a flea-flicker. Fellow true freshman running back King Doerue took a hand-off from Elijah Sindelar, took a few steps, pivoted, pitched the ball back to Sindelar, who chucked it to Bell. The score game the Boilermakers a 31-17 lead at the 6:19 mark of the third quarter. Well, you all know how it ended. The 34-31 loss on a last-second 56-yard field goal in the season-opener at Nevada set a bad tone for the season.



