Purdue quarterback Nick Sipe is retiring from football, a source close to the Boilermaker signal-caller told GoldandBlack.com. The junior has dealt with medical issues during his time in West Lafayette, leading up to this decision. Sipe will finish his degree at Purdue under an academic scholarship.

The 6-4, 215-pound Villa Park, Calif., native played sparingly during his Boilermaker tenure. He redshirted in 2017 as part of Jeff Brohm's first recruiting class. Sipe, who originally committed to Darrell Hazell, played in three games in 2018, attempting one pass and completing it for three yards. He didn't play a snap in 2019.



Purdue's quarterback situation remains robust. Fifth-year senior Elijah Sindelar is out with a broken clavicle and could return this season. He has been granted a sixth year of eligibility and may be back in 2020.

Redshirt freshman Jack Plummer, sophomore Aidan O'Connell and true freshman Paul Piferi also remain. Purdue has a commitment from four-star Michael Alaimo and may look to boost its numbers by recruiting another quarterback.

