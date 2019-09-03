Here is our eclectic look at some of the numbers surrounding Purdue football after Week 1 of the 2019 season:

13

Purdue players who have scored a touchdown on their first career reception dating back to 2003. David Bell's 49-yard TD reception was his first catch of his tenure at Purdue.

3

Players on the Boilermakers' current roster who have a touchdown reception on their first career catch. Bell, receiver Jackson Anthrop (2017 vs. Louisville) and tight end Brycen Hopkins (2016 vs. Nevada) all can make that claim along with Bell.

0-4

The Boilermakers' record dating back to 1997 when it is minus five (-5) in the turnover battle as it was on Friday night in Reno. The other times it has happened were 2016 vs. Cincinnati, 2013 vs. Oklahoma State (Heart of Dallas Bowl) and 2009 vs Northwestern. The '09 game against the Wildcats was the only contest Purdue had a takeaway (one).

423 = 1

Elijah Sindelar's 423 passing yards against Nevada is the most ever by a Purdue quarterback in a season opener. It eclipses Jim Everett's 398 yards at Pittsburgh in 1985. Both were heartbreaking losses for the Boilermakers.

7

Sindelar joins a rare club as a Boilermaker quarterback to throw four TD passes in a season opener and the first in 12 years. Len Dawson (1954 vs. Missouri), Mike Phipps (1969 vs. TCU), Mark Herrmann (1979 vs. Wisconsin), Drew Brees (1999 vs. UCF), Kyle Orton (2004 vs. Syracuse) and Curtis Painter (2007 vs. Toledo) all have done it.

6

Times since 2000 Purdue has not been able to hold a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and the third time of the Jeff Brohm Era. Purdue lead Nebraska by 12 in 2017 before losing 25-24 and Wisconsin by 14 in 2018 before losing 47-44 in three overtimes prior to not being able to hold a two touchdown advantage versus Nevada.

15

The largest lead Purdue as lost in the fourth quarter dating back to 2000, occurring in the 2011 loss at Michigan State when the Boilermakers had a 15-point lead. Purdue also led by 11 against the Spartans in the final period a year earlier and by 10 in the 2004 loss to Wisconsin to round out the six double-digit leads since 2000. The Boilermakers blew a 25-point lead against Georgia on Jan. 1, 2000, but only led by seven entering the final period. Enough about that.

0